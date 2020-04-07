Report: MLB 'Increasingly Focused' on Plan to Start 2020 Season as Early as May

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 7, 2020

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: General view outside of Chase Field on March 26, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves were scheduled to play a Major League Baseball opening day game tonight, which was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is considering a plan backed by federal health officials that would sequester all 30 teams in Arizona and play games beginning in May using, among other venues, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, there are still plenty of details to work through and the players union would need to sign off. Along with Chase Field, teams would reportedly potentially play at the 10 Phoenix-area spring training facilities and potentially other nearby fields

Ideas being floated include the use of an electronic strike zone, seven-inning doubleheaders and players wearing microphones.  

No fans would be allowed in the venues, and teams would sit six feet apart in the stands rather than use a dugout. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the National Institute of Health, have worked with MLB and support using "strict isolation" and social distancing. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

