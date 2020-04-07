2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects Ready for Early Impact

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

It's peak mock draft season for the NFL.

From April 23 to 25, the actual annual talent grab will take place. For now, players and teams are still being connected in mock projections based on the latest intel.

While some franchises will take home run swings at the prospects with the highest ceilings, others will target more immediate assistance.

After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight three prospects who are ready to help a team right now.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Prospects Ready for Early Impact

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The times of drafting and slowly developing a passer are becoming a distant memory. Last year's top pick, Kyler Murray, was a Week 1 starter. Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick, grabbed the reins in Week 3 and unseated a likely future Hall of Famer while doing so (Eli Manning).

The Bengals will seek a similarly speedy return on their investment in Joe Burrow, and luckily, the Heisman Trophy winner is among the most NFL-ready players in this class. His future employer knows it, too, as the Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon heard from a team source the club views him as a "smart guy" and thinks he "will be ready" for the professional level.

The 23-year-old just engineered the most efficient season by an FBS quarterback ever. He reads defenses and moves around the pocket like a seasoned veteran, and his ball placement is as good as any passing prospect since Andrew Luck.

Burrow threw 60 touchdowns against six interceptions last season. Cincinnati obviously won't get that kind of production, but his decision-making and touch all point to savvy and productive play right out of the gate.

Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

While Burrow has been a fixture at No. 1 for months, there's a reason Chase Young is just as locked in at No. 2.

Given the importance of passing attacks in today's game, quarterback is the league's most valuable position. But up next on the pecking order are the guys who can get to the quarterback, and Young already does that at an elite level. He led all FBS edge-rushers in sacks (29), hurries (81) and pressures (131) over the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

As ESPN's Todd McShay gushed in his latest mock, the 20-year-old is "the most talented player in the draft class and one of the best pass-rushing prospects I've ever seen."

Young paced the nation with 16.5 sacks last season, and he didn't play in two of the Buckeyes' games. He blends elite athleticism with advanced pass-rushing techniques to become the kind of defensive weapon who's probably already keeping NFC East quarterbacks and offensive tackles up at night.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

This draft class is loaded at wide receiver, so it says plenty that Jerry Jeudy is often the first player mocked at the position. His combination of precision and explosiveness makes it seem he was put on this planet to run crisp, polished, defender-ditching routes.

"I really think I'm a great route-runner," Jeudy said, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I can play anywhere on the field, inside/outside, and I can do whatever it takes to get open, win 50-50 balls, I can do it all. Run after the catch ... anything you want me to do, I can do it."

Granted, the 20-year-old is a biased observer, but he's not wrong. There are bigger and faster receivers in this class, but none who are running more NFL-quality routes or separating from defenders like he is.

The 6'1" receiver caught 145 passes for 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He posted those numbers while working alongside a multitude of NFL-bound (or eventually NFL-bound) playmakers in Alabama's offense.

While it's impossible to tell which receiving prospect will have the best NFL career, Jeudy should be the early (and heavy) favorite to post the best numbers as a rookie.