MLB Reportedly Considered Holding Home Run Derby During COVID-19 Hiatus

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It doesn't appear like it will happen, but Major League Baseball reportedly considered holding a home run derby with play suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the news, although he noted "the logistic problems just appear too great" even though it could have provided the league with revenue with no games happening during what should be the early portion of the season.

Among the concerns are the reality stadiums would need to be opened; other people to either pitch or load a pitching machine, provide security and film it would need to be present; and players have shown hesitancy in the past to participate in the actual Home Run Derby because of fear of injury.

So many moving parts stand in stark contrast to NBA players participating in games of H-O-R-S-E since they can use baskets in their own driveway or houses.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA is working on finalizing a H-O-R-S-E competition with players presumably using their home gyms. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson are among those who could participate.

The NBA also devised an NBA 2K tournament between its players that has aired on ESPN.

While baseball has not come up with similar events just yet, it could down the line. Sherman noted "officials are brainstorming on not just a variety of ways to play a shortened season, but on events that might have benefits as well."

One of those events likely will not be a home run derby, though.