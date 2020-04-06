MLB Reportedly Considered Holding Home Run Derby During COVID-19 Hiatus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Major league baseballs sit in a basket during batting practice before a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on September 22, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It doesn't appear like it will happen, but Major League Baseball reportedly considered holding a home run derby with play suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the news, although he noted "the logistic problems just appear too great" even though it could have provided the league with revenue with no games happening during what should be the early portion of the season.

Among the concerns are the reality stadiums would need to be opened; other people to either pitch or load a pitching machine, provide security and film it would need to be present; and players have shown hesitancy in the past to participate in the actual Home Run Derby because of fear of injury.

So many moving parts stand in stark contrast to NBA players participating in games of H-O-R-S-E since they can use baskets in their own driveway or houses.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA is working on finalizing a H-O-R-S-E competition with players presumably using their home gyms. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson are among those who could participate.

The NBA also devised an NBA 2K tournament between its players that has aired on ESPN.

Video Play Button

While baseball has not come up with similar events just yet, it could down the line. Sherman noted "officials are brainstorming on not just a variety of ways to play a shortened season, but on events that might have benefits as well."

One of those events likely will not be a home run derby, though.

Related

    Al Kaline, Tigers Legend, Dies at Age 85

    Hall of Famer spent entire 22-year career with Detroit

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Al Kaline, Tigers Legend, Dies at Age 85

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Considering Playing Games in Arizona After COVID-19 Hiatus

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Considering Playing Games in Arizona After COVID-19 Hiatus

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Starting Rotation Power Rankings

    We rank every team's projected pitching rotation ✍️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 Starting Rotation Power Rankings

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Impossible HRs of the Statcast Era 🤯

    @ZachRymer looks back the dingers that are truly one of a kind

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Most Impossible HRs of the Statcast Era 🤯

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report