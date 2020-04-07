2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Buzz and Full 1st-Round Projections

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Draft is not just over two weeks away. The selection process is scheduled to kick off on April 23, and as that date draws closer, the draft picture is beginning to become a little more clear.

Barring a shocking trade at the very top of the first round, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is almost certain to be the Cincinnati Bengals pick at No. 1. Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young will probably be the pick at No. 2, unless the Washington Redskins decided to trade out of the spot so that another team can secure a quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins, who own three first-round selections this year, could be the team that trades up. What's unclear is which quarterback Miami would want to trade up to get.

In a vacuum, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa appears to be the second-best quarterback in this draft class—and one could argue that he should actually be ahead of Burrow. However, injury concerns could cause Miami to covet Oregon's Justin Herbert instead.

According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, this could indeed be the route that the Dolphins take on draft night.

"I'm told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon's Justin Herbert," Miller wrote. "The situation is fluid, but the buzz around the league is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."

If the Dolphins are more comfortable with Herbert than Tagovailoa, it will likely affect the draft plans of other quarterback-needy teams, like the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

28. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Uche, Michigan

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Patriots Release Cody Kessler, Could Target a Quarterback in Draft

For the first time in roughly two decades, the New England Patriots find themselves among the quarterback-needy teams. Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Patriots are slated to go into 2020 with only second-year man Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer at the position.

Cody Kessler was previously on the roster but was recently released. Could that move telegraph New England's draft plans? ESPN's Mike Reiss believes so:

"With only 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart, the Patriots almost certainly will add a rookie quarterback. The question is when. They will cast a wide net, as usual. One example: League sources say Florida International quarterback James Morgan had a videoconference meeting with the team. Morgan, who grew up in Green Bay and naturally modeled his game after Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, is an intriguing prospect who scouts say performed well in the East-West Shrine Game."

As Reiss went on to point out, the Patriots have a bit of a history with Shrine Game standouts. 2014 second-round pick Jimmy Garoppolo was also a star of the exhibition contest.

While waiting on an underrated prospect like Morgan would be very Patriot-like, it wouldn't be a shock to see New England pull the trigger on a quarterback early if the right one is there. Should a guy like Utah State's Jordan Love remain available near the bottom of Round 1, the Patriots could pounce.

Giants Could Look to Build in the Trenches

While it feels likely that the top five or six picks in the draft will be quarterback-centric, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants remain total wild cards. Either team could trade out of its respective slot, and there is a wide pool of players each could select.

For the Giants, that selection will likely be an offensive or defensive lineman, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

While Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons would be an intriguing option for the Giants at No. 4, Leonard doesn't believe that the selection would mesh with general manager Dave Gettleman's philosophy:

"Dave Gettleman let Landon Collins, an All-Pro safety who was excellent in the box, walk into free agency for nothing. This is not the kind of player or position he typically prioritizes. He is a GM who believes primarily in running the ball, stopping the run and getting to the quarterback. He is more concentrated with the No. 4 pick on affecting the line of scrimmage, in my opinion, than the back end, although Simmons can rush the passer."

Though Simmons can fill a variety of roles on defense, he will most likely be a box safety-linebacker hybrid at the next level. As Leonard pointed out, Gettleman already let one high-end safety walk in recent years. Using the fourth overall pick to reload the position wouldn't make a ton of sense.

Drafting a defensive tackle like Auburn's Derrick Brown could make sense for Gettleman and the Giants. However, adding a player who can help protect Daniel Jones would make even more sense.