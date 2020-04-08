2020 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

0 of 10

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

A successful NFL draft isn't forged solely in the first round. While prospects such as LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young highlight the 2020 class, they represent a small percentage of the player pool.

The draft's winners will be the teams that unearth multiple hidden gems in the middle and late rounds.

With this in mind, we're here to examine one prospect at each key position who's most likely to be one of those hidden gems. These are players with the potential to be stars who aren't currently receiving first-round attention.

We'll also examine the best fit for each prospect based on factors such as team need, scheme fit and draft capital.

