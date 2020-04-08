2020 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

2020 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every PositionApril 8, 2020
A successful NFL draft isn't forged solely in the first round. While prospects such as LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young highlight the 2020 class, they represent a small percentage of the player pool.
The draft's winners will be the teams that unearth multiple hidden gems in the middle and late rounds.
With this in mind, we're here to examine one prospect at each key position who's most likely to be one of those hidden gems. These are players with the potential to be stars who aren't currently receiving first-round attention.
We'll also examine the best fit for each prospect based on factors such as team need, scheme fit and draft capital.
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Considering Jalen Hurts helped Alabama win a national title and is coming off a 3,851-yard passing season, it feels odd to call him overlooked. But he's garnering nowhere near the attention of second-tier QB prospects Jordan Love and Jacob Eason.
This is largely because Hurts is viewed as more of a dual threat than a high-end passer. While it's true Hurts is a talented runner—he had 1,298 rushing yards at Oklahoma last year—he has steadily improved as a thrower.
"Just as we saw in his combine workout, arm talent is not an issue for Hurts," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote following Hurts' pro day.
In a league that has recently seen dual-threat quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray drafted highly, Hurts should get more attention.
For a team like the New Orleans Saints—who already appear set to turn to a dual-threat quarterback in Taysom Hill once Drew Brees' tenure is over—Hurts would make a lot of sense on Day 2. He could provide competition for Hill while also filling the utility role Hill holds.
Best Fit: New Orleans Saints
Running Back: AJ Dillon, Boston College
There aren't many running backs garnering first-round buzz this year, but Boston College's AJ Dillon is getting virtually none of it. This could be because he is viewed as more of a power back than a true workhorse.
Dillon is indeed built like a power runner, measuring in at 6'0" and 247 pounds. However, he is quick for his size—he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis—and has put three seasons' worth of high-end production on film.
Just this past year, Dillon rushed for 1,685 yards, added 195 receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.
He would be a terrific addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who recently added Tom Brady at quarterback but desperately need consistency in the ground game. He could provide the sort of inside running presence that Brady enjoyed with the likes of LeGarrette Blount and Sony Michel during his time with the New England Patriots.
Best Fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver: Michael Pittman Jr., USC
In a different draft class, USC's Michael Pittman Jr. might be one of the most coveted wideouts available. In an event stacked with first-round receiver talent—including Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and Tee Higgins—Pittman is being overlooked.
His skill set says "possession receiver," as Pittman comes in at 6'4" and 223 pounds with 4.52 speed. However, his production for the Trojans suggests he can be a dominant No. 1 receiver when things are clicking.
In 2019, he racked up 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns on 101 receptions.
Big, physical and dependable, Pittman would be a great addition for the Houston Texans, who traded their No. 1 receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, this offseason. While Pittman might not take over games the way Hopkins can, he would give quarterback Deshaun Watson a new big-bodied security blanked on the perimeter.
Houston doesn't have a first-round pick because of last year's trade for Laremy Tunsil, so it will have to look to Day 2 for its new No. 1.
Best Fit: Houston Texans
Tight End: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
While big-program guys such as Pittman and Dillon are being overlooked because of the makeup of this year's draft class, tight end Harrison Bryant is a relative unknown because of his program. Florida Atlantic has put a few notable players in the NFL—Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is a recent example—but it isn't a pro football factory.
Yet, Bryant could be a tremendous NFL tight end. He has a good combination of size (6'5", 243 lbs), strength and speed (4.73-second 40). He also put up good numbers in college.
In 2019, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.
A strong blocker, Bryant might be a terrific all-around player. The Dallas Cowboys could use just that sort of guy. After losing Jason Witten to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Dallas is looking at the likes of Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin at the position. Adding Bryant would be a game-changer.
Best Fit: Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Line: Saahdiq Charles, LSU
Several offensive tackles—such as Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs—are trending as early-first-round selections. LSU's Saahdiq Charles is not in that conversation because he's an unfinished product. However, he has experience with playing against some of the nation's best defenders, and he has tremendous upside.
The 6'4", 321-pound lineman has the skill set needed to eventually earn a starting spot at tackle or guard.
"He lacks desired tackle size and is still a work in progress, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a swing tackle with guard potential," Zierlein wrote.
Charles would be a great pickup for the Los Angeles Rams on Day 2. L.A. struggled to replace guard Rodger Saffold in 2019, and it will eventually need to replace 38-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth, given his age.
The Rams don't have a first-round pick because of their trade for Jalen Ramsey, but they could give themselves options along the line by drafting Charles.
Best Fit: Lost Angeles Rams
Defensive Line: Benito Jones, Mississippi
Among interior defensive linemen, Auburn's Derrick Brown and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw top the class. Mississippi's Benito Jones isn't in that upper-tier of tackle prospects, but he could be a productive, disruptive defender.
On the shorter side at 6'1", the 316-pounder is nonetheless impactful when attacking the backfield. In 2019, he had 30 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.
As mentioned, the Texans don't have a 2020 first-round pick. They do, however, have a need at defensive tackle after losing D.J. Reader in free agency. Though it's unlikely Jones could replace the 347-pound Reader at nose by himself, he would give Houston another interior option.
Jones' ability to rush the passer from inside would also benefit the Texans, who lost some punch in their pass rush when they traded Jadeveon Clowney last offseason.
Best Fit: Houston Texans
Linebacker: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither has been largely overlooked during the predraft process for two reasons. The first is his small-school status. The second is, at just 6'1" and 224 pounds, Davis-Gaither is undersized as a linebacker prospect.
When it comes to proven production, however, he has plenty of it.
Over the last two seasons, Davis-Gaither racked up 96 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. This past season, he was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.
The Cleveland Browns could use a linebacker after losing Joe Schobert in free agency. Like Davis-Gaither, Schobert is an undersized linebacker (6'1", 245 lbs) who was regularly productive because of his instincts and high motor.
The Browns did add linebacker B.J. Goodson in free agency, but Goodson—a former Green Bay Packers backup—isn't likely to be a long-term answer. Davis-Gaither could be.
Best Fit: Cleveland Browns
Edge-Rusher: Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
Like Davis-Gaither, Tulsa edge-rusher Trevis Gipson is a small-school prospect with big-time potential. The 6'3", 261-pound defender racked up 49 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and eight sacks in 2019 alone. He had another nine tackles for loss and four sacks in 2018.
Gipson has the size to potentially rush from either the linebacker spot or from the end position as a pro, and he alluded to that possibility during Tulsa's pro day.
"A couple of teams have been asking me if I could play linebacker or defensive line, so I think they incorporated that into the drills," Gipson said, per Kelly Hines of Tulsa World.
Gipson would be a fantastic middle-round grab for the Seattle Seahawks, who had a mere 28 sacks 2019. Edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, as does Ezekiel Ansah. Though Ansah and Clowney combined for just 5.5 sacks in 2019, they were two of Seattle's primary edge-rushers when healthy.
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback: Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Yet another small-school prospect, Louisiana Tech defensive back Amik Robertson isn't likely near the top of many media draft boards. Since he's just 5'8" and 187 pounds, that's not surprising. However, the payoff for whichever team takes a chance on him could be huge.
Robertson has tremendous ball skills, as evidenced by the nine interceptions and 28 pass breakups he produced over the past two seasons. He also plays with a physicality that outshines his stature.
"When it comes down to football, toughness is very key," Robertson said, per Garland Gillen of Fox8Live.com. 'I'm already undersized. People value me as a guy that's probably not tough. When they see the film, they think the opposite of that."
Robertson would be a terrific fit for the Philadelphia Eagles, who ranked 19th in pass defense in 2019. They did trade for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay this offseason, but the Eagles could still use depth at the position.
With other needs likely taking precedence early in the draft—the Eagles could and probably should target a wide receiver in Round 1—Robertson could be the perfect middle-round pickup for Philadelphia.
Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles
Safety: Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
Former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons played a variety of defensive roles in college, and he will likely be a top-10 draft selection because of it. Maryland defender Antoine Brooks Jr. also played multiple defensive roles in college—he began his career at linebacker before switching to defensive back—yet is getting little draft buzz.
To be fair, Simmons and Brooks have different physical profiles. The former possesses legitimate 4.39 speed, while Brooks ran the 40 in 4.64 seconds in Indianapolis. Because of his lack of top-end speed and length (5'11", 220 lbs), Brooks will likely be a box safety who can fill in at linebacker.
However, his versatility and big-play ability shouldn't be dismissed. In 2019, Brooks had five passes defended, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 87 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He had 2.5 sacks and another 9.5 tackles for a loss in 2018.
Because of his versatility, Brooks would be a great fit for the Detroit Lions and Matt Patricia's multi-look defense. The Lions allowed the most passing yards in the league last season (284.4 per game) and could use help at both safety and middle linebacker.
Detroit recently traded for safety Duron Harmon, but he is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason.
Best Fit: Detroit Lions