Report: NFL's Competition Committee Unlikely to Renew Pass Interference Review

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NFL may scrap replay review for pass interference after only one season.

NFL.com's Judy Battista reported the rule "almost certainly will not be extended" as the NFL's Competition Committee looks ahead to its plans for 2020.

The group opened the door for pass interference to be a reviewable call last June.

The committee took the step partially as a response to the controversy surrounding the 2019 NFC Championship Game. The officials missed an obvious pass interference call on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman:

Many thought at the time it was a good step because whether or not to call pass interference can sometimes be obvious upon further review.

However, referees effectively nullified the new rule by often declining to overturn calls that were called wrongly in real-time.

"I don't think any of us have a feel for what that looks like," Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in October. "I'm just being honest. I don't have any idea what I'm going to do moving forward because it appears to be a moving target."

The change proved to be counterproductive because it led fans to be even more indignant—and for good reason—when officiating crews failed to penalize defenders for pass interference.

Rather than attempting to lay out more guidelines for what's required to overturn the ruling, scrapping the review altogether is the right move.