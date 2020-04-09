Ranking MLB's 10 Most Surprising Statistical League Leaders Since 2000

0 of 11

In recent weeks, MLB coverage has shifted to a more nostalgic tone as the sports world reminisces amid an uncertain future.

While digging into the past 20 years of baseball history, I've come across more than a few forgotten league leaders.

Remember when Boston Red Sox third baseman Bill Mueller won the AL batting title?

What about when 2006 AL MVP Justin Morneau won the NL batting crown during his brief stint with the Colorado Rockies?

Ahead we've chosen the 10 most surprising league leaders of the past 20 years, with a focus on high-profile statistical categories such as batting average, home runs, RBI, ERA, saves and strikeouts.

We then ranked them from least to most surprising, based on track record and expectations leading up to their season of league-leading output.

First, a few honorable mentions.