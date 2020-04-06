Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top Sleepers in Most Important Scoring Categories

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While we continue to wait on the start of the 2020 MLB season, many fantasy baseball players are pressing on with their fantasy drafts.

For standard 5x5 rotisserie players who use the default hitting (batting average, home runs, RBI, runs scored and steals) and pitching (wins, saves, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts) categories, some areas will always be hard to address than others.

In today's game, home runs, RBI, runs scored and strikeouts are in abundant supply, while batting average and WHIP are generally easy categories to target based on past production and projections.

Pitching wins will always be a crapshoot, which speaks to what an antiquated way of evaluating a pitcher they are, but that's a discussion for another time.

That leaves us with steals among offensive categories and saves among pitching categories as areas where you can find positive contributors late and give yourself an edge.

Let's take a closer look at both categories and highlight a few sleepers.

Steals

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

As more teams and players turn their attention to launch angle and power production, the old school station-to-station way of scoring runs has quickly become a thing of the past. With that, the stolen base has become something of a lost art.

Just 21 players around the league had 20 or more steals last season, with only nine of them eclipsing the 30-steal mark.

As such, finding under-the-radar contributors in that category can be a real difference-maker in a standard 5x5 rotisserie league that includes them as a scoring category.

Two names to consider: Victor Reyes and Roman Quinn.

Reyes, 25, was overmatched as a Rule 5 pick in 2018. He hit .222 with a 42 OPS+ in 219 plate appearances after making the jump to the majors directly from Double-A.

After starting last season at Triple-A, he eventually played his way into the starting center field job and leadoff spot in the lineup in Detroit. Over the final two months of the 2019 campaign, he racked up 69 hits, trailing only Tim Anderson (81), Trea Turner (72) and Jose Abreu (70).

He quietly stole nine bases in 69 games, to go along with another 10 steals in 74 games in the minors. The rebuilding Tigers can afford to give him regular playing time, and he could be a sneaky source of 20-plus steals.

Quinn, 26, has struggled to stay healthy throughout his pro career, but he's always had top-of-the-scale speed.

He has 23 steals in 109 career games in the majors, with another 186 thefts in 441 games in the minors.

The Philadelphia Phillies failed to find a right-handed hitting platoon partner for Adam Haseley in center field, and Quinn could be that guy if he can stay upright. Even with semi-regular playing time, he could swipe 25 bags.

Another player to keep an eye on is Tampa Bay Rays prospect Vidal Brujan.

The 22-year-old will undoubtedly start the season in the minors with just 55 games of experience at the Double-A level under his belt, but a 2020 debut is not out of the question.

He stole 48 bases last season between High-A and Double-A, and 55 the year before in the lower levels of the minors. With an advanced hit tool and solid glove he looks like the second baseman of the future and a potential top-of-the-order table-setter.

Be ready to scoop him up off the waiver wire as soon as he gets the call.

Saves

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The volatility of relief pitchers and the fluidity of a team's closer situation throughout the course of the season makes it necessary to constantly be on the lookout for potential sources of saves.

Who will be this year's Brandon Workman (BOS) or Liam Hendriks (OAK)?

He's not completely flying under the radar, but Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Anderson is capable of emerging as a top-five closer.

While the 29-year-old has just one career save, he looks like the favorite to fill the closer's role after coming over in a midseason trade with the Miami Marlins last year.

He had a 2.11 ERA with nine holds in 23 appearances following the trade, and all told racked up an eye-popping 110 strikeouts in 65 innings as a rookie. With swing-and-miss stuff and suiting up for an expected contender, he has elite upside.

A good way to find value in the saves category is to target quality setup men in a position to potentially move into the closer's role at some point.

Two examples: Scott Barlow and Anthony Bass.

In the final year of their respective contracts, Ian Kennedy (Royals) and Ken Giles (Blue Jays) both look like trade candidates playing on teams that are unlikely to contend.

Barlow is the clear next-man-up in Kansas City after racking up 92 strikeouts in 70.1 innings as a rookie, tallying one save and 14 holds with a 4.22 ERA in 61 appearances.

Bass posted a solid 3.56 ERA with five saves and six holds in 44 appearances as part of a cobbled together Seattle Mariners bullpen last year, and he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Blue Jays during the offseason.

There are worse ways to use your last pick in a deep league than stashing one of those guys.

Looking for a deep sleeper?

Electric right-hander James Karinchak is one to watch.

The Cleveland Indians rookie struck out 74 of the 125 batters he faced in the minors last year for a ridiculous 22.0 K/9, then whiffed eight batters in 5.1 innings in his first taste of MLB action.

Incumbent closer Brad Hand struggled to the tune of a 5.40 ERA with four blown saves after the All-Star break last year, and if that continues in 2020, Karinchak has the stuff to steal the job.

None of these guys will be hot commodities on draft day, but scooping them up late could pay major dividends.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.