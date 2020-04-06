NFL Rumors: Cowboys vs. Rams Season Opener at SoFi Stadium Anticipated

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Regardless of whether fans are able to attend the game, the NFL might be planning a marquee matchup to coincide with SoFi Stadium's first regular-season game.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported a Week 1 battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys could be on the table and slated for a national television slot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski reported President Donald Trump communicated to a group of sports commissioners Saturday that he believes the 2020 NFL season should start as scheduled in September despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Pash, the NFL's executive vice president and general counsel, told reporters in March the league isn't yet preparing to push back its calendar.

According to Schefter and Wojnarowski, Trump also said he's optimistic stadiums can begin hosting fans by August or September.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom struck a more pessimistic tone when addressing the situation:

It's unclear whether SoFi Stadium will be completed in time to kick off 2020. Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff acknowledged to the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer that the pandemic could adversely impact the construction process:

"This is not the time you want to be finishing a stadium, in this environment as you prepare. Because it's when you need to be all hands on deck, walking through the building every day, meeting with your staff, working out the kinks and planning for it. So when you've been building something for a few years, you would love an optimal environment to finish it."

Demoff added the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers won't cut any corners in order to open the stadium, which could push its completion into 2021.

His comments underscore the level of uncertainty that hovers around the NFL despite the fact the season is months down the road.