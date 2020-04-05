Rob Gronkowski Pins Mojo Rawley to Shockingly Win 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but his greatest sporting achievement arguably happened Sunday at WrestleMania 36. 

Gronkowski defeated his friend, Mojo Rawley, to claim the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The retired NFL star was on hand as part of his hosting duties for WrestleMania.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

