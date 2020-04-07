NFL Teams That Crushed It in 2020 Free Agency

3 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off arguably the biggest trade during free agency, acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. With that said, we can't overlook what the Buffalo Bills did in addition to their blockbuster deal, which netted wideout Stefon Diggs.

The Bills added several players on defense who should be ready to contribute Week 1 because of their familiarity with head coach Sean McDermott. Even if we exclude cornerback Josh Norman, whom the team signed before the official start of free agency, Buffalo picked up three former Carolina Panthers defenders connected to its lead skipper.

Linebacker A.J. Klein, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and edge-rusher Mario Addison have all played under McDermott in Carolina. They also fill roster needs.

The Bills lost their sack leader in Jordan Phillips, who signed with the Cardinals. Coming off his best season with six sacks and seven tackles for loss, Butler could provide an impact with interior pressure.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander retired, which opens up some snaps on the second level of the defense. At the same position, Klein started 42 out of 43 contests for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons, logging 193 tackles, 18 for loss, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. Going into his age-29 term, he should have a lot left in the tank.

Addison is one of the most underrated additions across the league. Since 2016, he's 11th in sacks with 39. The 32-year-old has blossomed into a consistent pocket pusher, registering 55 sacks over the last six campaigns. Under McDermott, the pass-rusher found a steady role on the edge in Carolina.

Don't forget, the Bills also signed former Panthers offensive lineman Daryl Williams, who can provide depth at tackle and guard.

In 2019, the Bills defense ranked third overall and second in scoring. McDermott's rapport with several newcomers should help the team field another stingy unit. Now, with Diggs coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, he'll elevate the 23rd-ranked scoring offense on a balanced roster.

The Bills' additions on defense should have a seamless transition under McDermott, which increases the probability of an immediate impact. That aspect gives Buffalo the third spot.