Video: Rams' Kevin Demoff Reads 'Mean Tweets' About New Logo After Fundraiser

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: Executive Vice President of Football Operations & Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams attends LASEC Hosts NFL All-Access With The Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff read disparaging Twitter posts about the team's new logo after fans helped the organization raise more than $2.3 million for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the L.A. Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the "mean tweets," which originated as a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

The Rams debuted their new logo Monday, and the response was mostly negative. The tweets Demoff read represented some of the tamer feedback, and the club's COO wasn't surprised by the reaction.

"Change is hard for people," Demoff told reporters. "It's always easier to pan than celebrate on social media."

He said the logo has been finalized, but the front office would still listen to fan concerns: "Those decisions have been made. You never shut out fan opinion."

Former Rams star running back Eric Dickerson told Fox Sports Radio the following:

Video Play Button

It's unlikely the Rams are going to reverse course, however, as the new logo is the pinnacle of a two-year branding process following the team's move back to Los Angeles.

