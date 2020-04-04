Look: Daniel Jeremiah Challenges Twitter Users to Take NFL's Wonderlic Test

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you're looking for something to do during self-isolation in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consider setting a timer for 12 minutes, grabbing a pencil and printing out Daniel Jeremiah's copy of an old Wonderlic test from his NFL scouting days:

If you score a perfect 50, then you can count yourselves among limited company.

Per Jacob Hancock of the Sporting News, ex-Harvard punter Pat McNally is the only known prospective NFL player to score a perfect 50 on the pre-draft Wonderlic test, a tool that teams used to gauge prospects' intelligence and problem-solving abilities.

While it's debatable as to whether tasks such as picking the smallest number from a series or deciphering the antonym of a word means much on a football field, the test is still used today.

Among current players, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is known for dominating this test thanks to a stellar 48.

At any rate, consider giving it a shot and comparing your scores on the NFL's own Wonderlic scale, provided here via Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports.