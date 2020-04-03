Antonio Brown Facing 3 Criminal Charges After Alleged Assault in January

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing three criminal charges related to an alleged assault of a delivery truck driver that occurred in January.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a Broward County court document obtained by ESPN reveals that those charges are for felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

TMZ Sports broke the news on the alleged assault in January.

In sum, the driver said Brown refused to pay him $4,000 promised for moving items of Brown's from California to Florida.

The driver claimed he left but not before Brown launched a rock at his vehicle.

The driver then said he returned after his moving company claimed Brown would pay the money plus cover damage to the vehicle, but the wideout only paid the original $4,000.

In the midst of an argument, the driver said Brown physically struck him, per TMZ Sports.

It was also reported that Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly took the driver's keys so the items could be unloaded into the house. The driver then claimed he tried to take the keys back but suffered cuts in the process.

Holt was arrested for burglary with battery.

Per Fowler, Brown turned himself in to police Jan. 23. He was charged then with burglary with battery.

In addition to these charges, Brown has also been accused of sexual assault by former trainer Britney Taylor, who filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida in September. Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions (including one instance of rape), per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

Brown countersued in November, per Jason Hanna and Rebekah Reiss of CNN.com, denying Taylor's allegations and accusing her of defamation.