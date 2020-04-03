EA Sports Reportedly to Create Virtual 2020 NFL Draft Moment for Prospects

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Detail view of the NFL shield logo in neon lights during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Since the 2020 NFL draft prospects won't be able to have their moment in the spotlight on draft night because of the coronavirus pandemic, EA Sports reportedly is working with the league to help players out. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, EA Sports is going to create a virtual moment of selected players walking on stage and being greeted by commissioner Roger Goodell:

This year's NFL draft will still take place from April 23-25, but the league is still figuring out how the event will be conducted given social-distancing restrictions. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams letting them know two different draft scenarios are being considered. One is that teams will be allowed to operate from their facilities with limited personnel and following mandatory health and safety guidelines issued by Dr. Allen Sills. 

The other scenario being considered is to have teams operate completely remotely in "personal residences, with a clear prohibition on any number of club personnel gathering in one residence." 

The 2020 NFL draft was originally going to take place in Las Vegas and would feature a red carpet stage in front of the Bellagio fountain for prospects to walk on upon their arrival. 

Video Play Button

