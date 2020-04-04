2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Rising Impact Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft board remains fluid past the first two selections.

Barring the unexpected, Joe Burrow and Chase Young will be the first two picks. There are a few favorites at No. 3, which is where the guessing game starts. Will someone make a bold trade for a quarterback? Could the spot spark a mini run on impact defenders? Is this when the first offensive tackle hears his name called?

After running through our latest mock first round, we will spotlight three impact prospects in the running to be the third overall selection.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Prospects in Contention for the No. 3 Pick



Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Might as well start with the route we are taking, right?

The Detroit Lions had a leaky defense last season, and it only grew more vulnerable with the trade of star cornerback Darius Slay. Adding Desmond Trufant helped, but Jeff Okudah's chance at being special could be just what this secondary needs to get on track.

"Okudah would bring ball skills, size and versatility to a defense that was exploited last season to the tune of 284.4 passing yards allowed per game," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "His athleticism is elite, and I'd expect him to excel in man coverage at the next level."

Detroit will surely field trade offers here, and in an ideal world, someone will pay a premium to move up for its quarterback. But if the Lions stand pat, they could reasonably decide Okudah is both the best player available and the one who best addresses their biggest need.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If the Lions can find a willing trade partner, that team is almost certainly eyeing Tua Tagovailoa.

They have to be comfortable with his medicals since his 2019 campaign ended with a dislocated hip and a cloud of questions muddling his long-term outlook. But a recent medical recheck by an independent doctor delivered "overwhelmingly positive" results, and if teams think Tagovailoa has recovered, they might see franchise-quarterback potential.

He's a dual threat who can win from the pocket. His release, accuracy and touch help him to make throws on every level, and his ability to escape pressure opens the door to both critical rushing yards or chunk pass plays.

While he often enjoyed a big talent advantage with the Crimson Tide, his stat sheet still seems like it was imported from the video-game world. Over the past two seasons, he completed 425 of his 607 passes (70 percent) for 6,806 yards and 76 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Lions don't have glaring needs at linebacker or safety, but last season's second-worst defense should be able to find a number of ways to use the draft's most versatile defender, Isaiah Simmons.

"He's great, he can cover tight ends, he can play the run, he can play sideline to sideline," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said, per Tim Twentyman of the team's website. "He's a very good blitzer. He's not a big body, inside linebacker, kind of take on blocks, but his athleticism, his range, his ability just to make plays in both the run and pass game was really intriguing. He's a high-level prospect."

Simmons might be the best linebacker and safety in this class. He had 104 tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions last season. His playmaking extends to nearly every aspect of a defense.

He would need a higher grade than Okudah for the Lions to bite since their need at cornerback seems a logical tiebreaker between them. But Simmons is such a unique prospect that Detroit could view him as the draft's top defender not named Chase Young.