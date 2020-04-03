NFL Owners Reportedly Wanted NBA-Like Max Contracts in New CBA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

New details about CBA negotiations between the NFL and NFL Players Association have been revealed, including one idea that would have led to a position-specific salary cap. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, team owners were "so concerned" about the growing rate for quarterbacks that they attempted to include a player salary cap similar to the NBA's supermax contracts. 

Fowler noted the proposal "died pretty quickly" because the players weren't going for it after owners broached the idea early in negotiations. 

      

