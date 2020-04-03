Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Agree to Revised Contract Worth $9M

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Agree to Revised Contract Worth $9MApril 3, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins reached an agreement Friday on a restructured one-year contract for the 2020 NFL season that reportedly saves the franchise $5 million in salary-cap space.
Watkins, who was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $48 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, saw his base salary drop from $13.75 million to $9 million, but the pact includes incentives that could elevate the value to $16 million, per Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins restructured his contract, as @TerezPaylor reported. Watkins had one year left at $14M, non guaranteed. Now he’s got a one-year deal worth up to $16M, that includes $7M in incentives AND a no-trade clause. Watkins will be a UFA again at 27 years old.
