Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Agree to Revised Contract Worth $9M

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins reached an agreement Friday on a restructured one-year contract for the 2020 NFL season that reportedly saves the franchise $5 million in salary-cap space.

Watkins, who was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $48 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, saw his base salary drop from $13.75 million to $9 million, but the pact includes incentives that could elevate the value to $16 million, per Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.

