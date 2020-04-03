Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Agree to Revised Contract Worth $9M

April 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins reached an agreement Friday on a restructured one-year contract for the 2020 NFL season that reportedly saves the franchise $5 million in salary-cap space.

Watkins, who was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $48 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, saw his base salary drop from $13.75 million to $9 million, but the pact includes incentives that could elevate the value to $16 million, per Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.

                  

