Ranking the 7 Biggest Draft Mistakes of the Past 5 Years

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

In most cases, draft mistakes more negatively alter the course of an NFL franchise than any other mistake.

Mishaps in free agency happen all the time, and teams don't have a problem getting out of them. Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars already dumping Nick Foles on somebody else.

The same doesn't apply to draft mistakes, where a precious, premium asset goes to waste on a bust. When this happens, teams dramatically fail to fill problem areas and also have to deal with the hindsight perspective, which showcases which prospects they should've drafted instead.

The worst draft mistakes of the last five years feature prominent early investments gone awry. The players entered the pros with huge expectations, were tabbed as franchise-altering additions and ultimately flopped, especially when looking at the players still on the board. All these years later, some of these teams still haven't recovered.