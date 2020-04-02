LaDainian Tomlinson Leads Chargers Past Raiders in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2009, file photo, San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson celebrates his second touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in San Diego, Calif. Tomlinson is a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Lance Alworth was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Philip Rivers was even born. 

If B/R's Madden GOAT Sim is any indication, the NFL is lucky they couldn't have played together for real.

The 38-year-old Rivers and Alworth, who was enshrined in 1978, tore up the Raiders secondary and LaDainian Tomlinson got the job done on the ground, as the Chargers ran away with a 34-24 victory.

The Chargers will move on to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Denver Broncos in their first-round matchup.

The Los Angeles offense began the game hot and never let its foot off the pedal, as Rivers consistently found a wide-open Alworth, resulting in multiple scores and long completions that set up Tomlinson to finish off drives.

The Raiders offense did a solid enough job of keeping pace, with Ken Stabler looking strong in a Jon Gruden offense. But despite Charles Woodson, Willie Brown and Lester Hayes sitting at the cornerback slots, the Raiders could not get any stops when they needed.

