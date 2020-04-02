LaDainian Tomlinson Leads Chargers Past Raiders in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Lance Alworth was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Philip Rivers was even born.

If B/R's Madden GOAT Sim is any indication, the NFL is lucky they couldn't have played together for real.

The 38-year-old Rivers and Alworth, who was enshrined in 1978, tore up the Raiders secondary and LaDainian Tomlinson got the job done on the ground, as the Chargers ran away with a 34-24 victory.

The Chargers will move on to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Denver Broncos in their first-round matchup.

The Los Angeles offense began the game hot and never let its foot off the pedal, as Rivers consistently found a wide-open Alworth, resulting in multiple scores and long completions that set up Tomlinson to finish off drives.

The Raiders offense did a solid enough job of keeping pace, with Ken Stabler looking strong in a Jon Gruden offense. But despite Charles Woodson, Willie Brown and Lester Hayes sitting at the cornerback slots, the Raiders could not get any stops when they needed.