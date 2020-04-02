Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Jets, Titans Talking to Star After Revised Contract Ask

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates following the Seahawks NFC Wild Card Playoff game win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney's free-agent market appears to be heating up now that the star defensive end has revised his contract demands. 

Per ESPN Seattle's John Clayton, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have expressed interest in Clowney after he dropped his asking price to "around $17 million" per season. 

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney entered the offseason seeking a deal worth $20 million per year. More than two weeks into free agency, he has yet to find a team willing to meet that price point.

Clayton noted an average salary of $17 million per season would make Clowney the third-highest-paid 3-4 outside linebacker.

Although Clowney is receiving interest from the Jets and Titans, he could always return to the Seattle Seahawks, too. Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated reported on March 21 that Seattle initially offered the 27-year-old a deal worth $18.5 million annually. 

It's unclear whether that offer remains on the table, but Over the Cap estimates the Seahawks have only $14.8 million in remaining cap space. 

Clowney has been inconsistent since the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, although he did fare well in 2019 despite recording only three sacks. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo noted the South Carolina alum had an 87.3 overall grade last season and has the third-highest grade against the run (91.3) since 2017. 

Video Play Button

Related

    B/R GOAT Sim Day 4 Starts Now

    🍿 Live: Chargers vs. Raiders ↪️ LT vs. Bo Jackson 🐐 Montana, Rice and T.O. later tonight Final games of 1st round 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R GOAT Sim Day 4 Starts Now

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Every Team's Best 1st-Rd Pick Since 2010

    @GDavenport reveals your team's best first-rounder of the decade 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Best 1st-Rd Pick Since 2010

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    QBs Working Out at Home 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    QBs Working Out at Home 😂

    tiktok
    via tiktok

    NFL Considering Conducting Draft at Club Facilities, Remotely

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Considering Conducting Draft at Club Facilities, Remotely

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report