Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Jets, Titans Talking to Star After Revised Contract Ask

Jadeveon Clowney's free-agent market appears to be heating up now that the star defensive end has revised his contract demands.

Per ESPN Seattle's John Clayton, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have expressed interest in Clowney after he dropped his asking price to "around $17 million" per season.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney entered the offseason seeking a deal worth $20 million per year. More than two weeks into free agency, he has yet to find a team willing to meet that price point.

Clayton noted an average salary of $17 million per season would make Clowney the third-highest-paid 3-4 outside linebacker.

Although Clowney is receiving interest from the Jets and Titans, he could always return to the Seattle Seahawks, too. Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated reported on March 21 that Seattle initially offered the 27-year-old a deal worth $18.5 million annually.

It's unclear whether that offer remains on the table, but Over the Cap estimates the Seahawks have only $14.8 million in remaining cap space.

Clowney has been inconsistent since the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, although he did fare well in 2019 despite recording only three sacks. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo noted the South Carolina alum had an 87.3 overall grade last season and has the third-highest grade against the run (91.3) since 2017.