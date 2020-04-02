NFL Considering Conducting 2020 Draft at Club Facilities, Remotely Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Detail view of the NFL shield logo in neon lights during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL is currently exploring multiple options about how to hold the 2020 NFL draft due to social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a leaguewide memo obtained by ESPN's Dianna Russini, the draft-site options being discussed include team facilities with mandatory health and safety guidelines in place or "totally remote" from personal residences with a limited number of team personnel allowed in one place. 

This year's draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas with a main stage set up in front of Caesars Palace and a floating platform in front of the fountains at the Bellagio. 

Due to the pandemic, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on March 16 that the league was "exploring innovative options for how the (draft) process will be conducted."

Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams last week stating the draft would go on as scheduled:

"Our staff is certainly mindful of the operational issues this presents, and our top priority is putting in place procedures that allow all clubs to operate on a level playing field so that the draft is conducted in a way that is competitively fair to all clubs. All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs, and with draft headquarters."

Video Play Button

The pandemic has adversely affected teams' ability to prepare for to the draft. The league banned in-person visits with draft prospects, but clubs are allowed to conduct interviews with players by phone or teleconference. 

The 2020 NFL draft will be held from April 23-25. 

