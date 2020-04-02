GM Brandon Beane Jokes Bills Will Watch Stefon Diggs Videos During NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joked Thursday that the team's front office will watch highlights of wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on April 23.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to give third-year quarterback Josh Allen a true No. 1 wideout. Their selection in the opening round, the No. 22 overall pick, was part of the package heading back to Minnesota.

"Day 1 will be hard; we've just got to play some videos of Stefon Diggs when 22 comes up," Beane told reporters. "Beyond that, we'll just be patient, go through it, watch it all, and the big thing will be when Day 1 is over, whether we have a pick or not, we'll stay there a little bit and stare at the board and start looking [ahead]."

The 26-year-old University of Maryland product expressed excitement about heading to Buffalo once the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are relaxed.

"I'm super excited... once this thing is over I'm flying out!!!" Diggs wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Diggs recorded 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns in 70 regular-season appearances in five years with the Vikings. He added two scores in five playoff games, including the Minneapolis Miracle during the 2017-18 postseason.

He'll join John Brown, who posted 1,060 yards as the team's top target in 2019, and Cole Beasley to give the Bills one of the most complete receiving corps.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's first pick in the draft won't be until 54th overall unless it trades up.