Bleacher Report Expert Consensus Free-Agency Awards

2 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona Cardinals (All the Votes Ever)

Every so often, there's a trade in the NFL so ridiculously lopsided that it leaves jaws on the floor.

From 2020 forward, such a trade shall forever be known as a "Nuk."

On some level, it's still hard to believe that the Houston Texans traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for tailback David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

It just doesn't make any sense.

Hopkins is arguably the best player at his position in the NFL. He's topped 100 catches in each of the past two years and has gone over 1,000 receiving yards five times in the last six seasons.

Johnson had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2016. But the 28-year-old hasn't gained 1,000 yards on the ground or averaged four yards a carry since. He's missed 18 games over the last three seasons. And Johnson carries a cap hit of over $14 million in 2020.

"It is amazing in the NFL that some trades are so lopsided still," an NFL exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "The Hopkins thing was a joke. How the David Johnson contract was included in the deal just astounds me."

That executive wasn't the only one left scratching his head. NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller is still trying to figure out what happened as well, although it left him plenty impressed by the end result.

"The Arizona Cardinals already had an explosive offense with quarterback Kyler Murray, running back Kenyan Drake and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald leading a solid corps of receivers," Miller said. "And then they pulled off a trade to send an injured running back (David Johnson) and a second-round pick for a top-five NFL receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals defense might need some work, but Kliff Kingsbury's offense is set up to outscore anyone it faces."

As if that wasn't enough to give you a headache, per Sando, an exec indicated that Hopkins had been on the market for a while.

"They have been shopping the guy (Hopkins) for a year-and-a-half, so let’s not pretend they do not know what the market is," an exec said of Houston. "They clearly knew the market. Other teams were scared of the market, and I think with players like Hopkins who have actually held out, there is fear of what the contract looks like. Do I think they should have taken on David Johnson? No, they did not do a great deal, but they were at a point where they just wanted to move on, and that is the danger of having the head coach being the GM."

Pass the Advil.