Sean Payton Thinks Tom Brady Will Make Buccaneers 'Entirely Different' Team

Rob Carr/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton thinks adding Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, will make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an "entirely different" team.

"It's also what he brings to the rest of the team," Payton said, per Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. "One of the great strengths a player like Tom has is those others around him get better. I'm sure that we'll see an entirely different type of Tampa Bay team because of his presence."

Payton also called Brady's arrival "a great sign" and added that the three-time NFL MVP will make the NFC South "a lot stronger."

Suggesting Brady will change the Buccaneers is a significant understatement.

It is not exactly a coincidence that the New England Patriots' last losing season was 2000, the year before Brady took over as a full-time starter. New England has reached nine Super Bowls and won six of them since, failing to win double-digit games just once (2002) during that stretch of dominance.

By contrast, the Buccaneers haven't made the playoffs since the 2007 campaign and are coming off three straight losing campaigns.

Things could change with Brady under center, especially since he has the dynamic combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside. Both wide receivers recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and could make even more strides with an all-time great throwing them the ball.

As for Payton's Saints, they are coming off three straight NFC South titles.

They fell short of the Super Bowl each time, most notably losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Rams on a questionable non-pass interference call in the 2018 season's NFC Championship Game.

It is surely Super Bowl or bust for New Orleans this year, but it will have some serious competition within the division with Brady leading the rival Bucs.