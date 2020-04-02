2020 NFL Draft: Complete 1st-Round Order, Odds and Mocks for Top Prospects

2020 NFL Draft: Complete 1st-Round Order, Odds and Mocks for Top ProspectsApril 2, 2020
It's nearly time for the best college football players in the country to enter the NFL and begin their respective paths to potential stardom.
The NFL draft is scheduled to get underway April 23, and this year's class is filled with players who could make impacts at the professional level this coming seasons and beyond. Two of the deepest positions in the class are quarterback and wide receiver, and that should be evident with how the opening round is likely to unfold.
Here's a mock for the first round, followed by a breakdown of some draft-related odds for this year's event.
2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round
1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston
19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota
21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
Odds and Predictions
Number of QBs Drafted in 1st Round
Over 4 -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
Under 4 +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
Three quarterbacks are locks to be selected in the first round, and it's likely that trio will be off the board within the first six picks, if not earlier.
LSU's Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals need a new franchise quarterback after struggling under the leadership of Andy Dalton in recent seasons, and Burrow had a tremendous 2019, leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship while also winning the Heisman Trophy.
Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert should be drafted shortly thereafter. Their likely landing spots are to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6, respectively, as both teams need new quarterbacks. It's also possible Tagovailoa could be selected earlier, going to either the Washington Redskins at No. 2 or to a team that trades up into the top five.
This prop bet, however, is likely to be a push, as Utah State's Jordan Love should also be a first-round pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars may consider him at No. 9, but it's more likely he falls, potentially going to the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots at No. 23. Either way, he should be the fourth and final quarterback drafted in the first round.
Team to Draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins +100
Lions +120
Redskins +275
Chargers +400
Patriots +1,800
Bengals +2,000
Raiders +2,000
Field +2,000
Jaguars +2,500
Broncos +3,000
Colts +4,500
Panthers +7,500
Saints +10,000
Buccaneers +20,000
Titans +20,000
There are a lot of teams to consider as a landing spot for Tagovailoa, and there's also the choice of the field (any team that isn't on this list).
However, his most likely landing spot is the Dolphins, who remain the betting favorite. Miami should be able to select Tagovailoa at No. 5, but it's also possible it moves up a pick or two (trading with either the Detroit Lions or New York Giants) to secure its franchise quarterback.
The Dolphins are likely going to move on from Josh Rosen, who struggled in his first season in Miami after getting traded from Arizona Cardinals. Ryan Fitzpatrick is 37, so while he could be the Dolphins' Week 1 starter in 2020, he's not their long-term offensive leader.
The Redskins and Chargers remain possibilities. But it's most likely that Washington sticks with Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will draft Herbert after Tagovailoa comes off the board before its pick.
1st WR Drafted
Jerry Jeudy -120
CeeDee Lamb +110
Henry Ruggs III +600
Tee Higgins +5,000
Justin Jefferson +5,000
It's possible that three of these players could be selected in a span of four picks (Nos. 12-15), as the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are likely all looking to add wide receivers early in the draft.
Jerry Jeudy is most likely going to be the first one off the board after his impressive career at Alabama. Over the past two seasons, he had 145 receptions for 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns. And his all-around skills likely make him the safest receiver to pick early.
Las Vegas needs some offensive weapons to go along with running back Josh Jacobs, and adding Jeudy, Jacobs' former college teammate, would give it a player who can develop into its No. 1 receiver. Lamb and Ruggs should come off the board quickly after Jeudy is drafted, but expect the Alabama standout to be picked first.
Jefferson and Higgins should also be first-round picks, although they might not be selected until later in the round. One will likely be going at No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who need to get younger and deeper in their receiving corps.
Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.
Every Team's Best 1st-Rd Pick Since 2010
@GDavenport reveals your team's best first-rounder of the decade 👉