NHL Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, More

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The time and place of the 2020 NHL draft is in limbo as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced March 25 that the draft, as well as the scouting combine and 2020 NHL Awards, has been postponed. The event was originally scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal.

The 2019-20 NHL season was suspended March 12.

While the NHL is drenched in uncertainty, some things are set in stone once the draft finally rolls around. Alexis Lafreniere seems to be a lock to go No. 1 overall. The 18-year-old winger has impressed through three seasons with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

From a team perspective, the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils both have three first-round picks they could use to accelerate their respective rebuilding processes.

The below draft order is determined by every team's record at the time the NHL's hiatus began, courtesy of Tankathon, but could shuffle significantly if and when the season resumes and depending on the outcome of the draft lottery.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Detroit Red Wings (17-49-5): Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Ottawa Senators (25-34-12): Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

3. Ottawa Senators (via 29-36-5 San Jose Sharks): Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

4. Los Angeles Kings (29-35-6): Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa 67's (OHL)

5. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-9): Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

6. New Jersey Devils (28-29-12): Tim Stutzle, C/W, Manheim (Germany)

7. Buffalo Sabres (30-31-8): Cole Perfetti, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

8. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9): Lucas Raymond, RW, Frolunda (SHL)

9. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8): Anton Lundell, C/LW, Hifk (LIIGA)

10. New Jersey Devils (via 33-29-8 Arizona Coyotes): Iaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva (VHL)

11. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7): Noel Gunler, LW, Lulea (Sweden)



12. Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6): Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin (Big Ten)

13. New York Rangers (37-28-5): Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

14. Florida Panthers (35-26-8): Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

15. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-22-15): Rodion Amirov, LW, UFA (Russia)

16. Calgary Flames (36-27-7): Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa 67's (OHL)

17. New Jersey Devils (via 36-27-6 Vancouver Canucks): Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (Germany)



18. Nashville Predators (35-26-8): Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL)

19. Carolina Hurricanes (via 36-25-9 Toronto Maple Leafs): Jake Sanderson, D, USA U18 (NTDP)

20. Edmonton Oilers (37-25-9): Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

21. Ottawa Senators (via 35-23-10 New York Islanders): Nicolas Daws, G, Guelph (OHL)

22. Dallas Stars (37-24-8): Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

23. New York Rangers (via 38-25-5 Carolina Hurricanes): Jacob Perreault, C/RW, Sarnia (OHL)

24. Minnesota Wild (via 40-23-6 Pittsburgh Penguins): Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL)

25. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7): Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

26. San Jose Sharks (via 43-21-6 Tampa Bay Lightning): Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor (OHL)

27. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8): Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL)

28. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8): Hendrix LaPierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

29. Washington Capitals (41-20-8): Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

30. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10): William Cuylle, LW, Windsor (OHL)

31. Anaheim Ducks (via 44-14-12 Boston Bruins): William Wallinder, D, MODO (Allsvenskan)

Jack Hughes went No. 1 overall last year to the Devils, and the 18-year-old center has relayed advice to projected 2020 top overall pick.

"[Hughes] told me to focus on myself, my season, because I know there's got to be a lot of attention around it," Lafreniere told NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale in October. "That was the first time I talked to him, and he's a good guy, a really mature guy and [heck] of a player as well."

Hughes lauded Lafreniere to Morreale:

"He's already proved so much, being named most valuable player of the Canadian Hockey League and scoring 100 points last season, so he's accomplished a lot of things. But it's really hard to kind of go into the season as the [projected] No. 1 pick and come out as the No. 1 pick, but I'm sure he's going to have a great year and be able to get it done."

Lafreniere scored 35 goals and added 77 assists for a career-high 112 points across 52 games for Rimouski in 2019-20, per Elite Prospects. And the left winger would be totally OK with falling to the Senators were they to be picking second overall:

Regardless, Ottawa is in excellent position to add to its already stacked young prospect pool.

If this draft order stands, which would presumably result in Detroit snagging Lafreniere, Ottawa would be wise to address the defense with the first of its three selections in Round 1. NHL Central Scouting ranks Jamie Drysdale as the top defenseman in North America, and he seems like a nice fit for a franchise with the 39-year-old Ron Hainsey on its top pairing.

From there, Ottawa can grab the next-best overall prospect in Quinton Byfield at No. 3.