A's Minor League Manager Webster Garrison Hospitalized with COVID-19

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Webster Garrison is on a ventilator in a Louisiana hospital to treat COVID-19, his fiancee Nikki Trudeaux told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley on Wednesday.

Garrison is a coach and manager in the Oakland Athletics' minor league system.

Trudeaux has been providing updates on Garrison's improving condition on Twitter:

The 54-year-old played briefly for the Athletics in 1996.

Trudeaux first confirmed she and Garrison had COVID-19 in a Facebook post on March 27:

"I know we all are so overwhelmed with emotions right now. I am physically suffering from this virus as well. I am blessed to be able to cry out to God and ask for healing of my body and lungs unlike so many others. This man, my fiance, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life, and I can't even be at his side! I'm asking, pleading, and begging you to help lift him and the entire world up in prayer! At 10pm every night our family and friends call out his name in prayer! Please join us!!!!! I love y'all!!"

Garrison has received support from people in and around the A's organization:

The A's announced over the weekend that an anonymous "minor league staff member" had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was "under hospital care" (h/t CBS Sports). No name was given by the team.

Garrison managed the Stockton Ports, Oakland's Class A Advanced affiliate, in 2019. He has spent 22 years within the Athletics organization.