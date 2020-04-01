Tim Tebow Shares Workout Routine on IG Video During MLB Hiatus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 1, 2020

New York Mets Tim Tebow runs in from left field during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Marlins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Tim Tebow is staying active and is hoping to inspire people to do the same.

"Just wanted to share this workout," the 32-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday afternoon. "I know so many of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push/pull could still be valuable. One of my next goals is to share a workout you guys can do at home."

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner posted a series of videos that show him going through his suggested workout centered around dumbbells.

Tebow has been in the New York Mets minor league system since 2016. He earned a spring training invite in January but was among the Mets' first cuts last month before MLB canceled spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic.                  

