Report: MLB Teams Open to October Regular-Season Games: 'Realistic Possibility'

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Baseball could see its first-ever Mr. December in 2020.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday on SportsCenter that MLB teams and players both want to play as many games as they can during the 2020 season, which has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the two parties would be willing to extend the regular season into October, which would push the postseason into November and potentially December.

"That is a very, very, very attractive and realistic possibility at this point and one both sides are taking really seriously," Passan said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

