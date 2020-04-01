Report: MLB Teams Open to October Regular-Season Games: 'Realistic Possibility'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: A detail of baseballs is seen through netting of a basket during Game One of the 2009 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Baseball could see its first-ever Mr. December in 2020.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday on SportsCenter that MLB teams and players both want to play as many games as they can during the 2020 season, which has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the two parties would be willing to extend the regular season into October, which would push the postseason into November and potentially December.

"That is a very, very, very attractive and realistic possibility at this point and one both sides are taking really seriously," Passan said.

          

