Report: Jordan Love Holding Virtual Draft Visits with Packers, Raiders, Saints

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Multiple teams have reportedly held virtual pre-draft visits with quarterback prospect Jordan Love ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts have all been in contact with Love through FaceTime or "other virtual methods."

Since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented teams from holding in-person pre-draft visits with prospects, they have instead been forced to get creative through the use of technology.

Love is one of four quarterbacks who seemingly have a strong chance to go in the first round along with LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

While Love possesses a big arm and ideal size at 6'4" and 224 lbs., his college production pales in comparison to the aforementioned signal-callers. Love had a particularly difficult time last season during his junior campaign at Utah State.

After completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore, Love took a significant step back last season by completing 61.9 percent of his attempts for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Love also failed to rush for a touchdown in 2019 after rushing for seven in 2018.

Despite the concerns surrounding Love's drop-off in 2019, he is a highly intriguing prospect due to his physical tools, and there are several teams that would benefit from bringing in a young quarterback like him.

Of the teams that have reportedly visited with Love electronically, the Dolphins and Chargers have the biggest need for an immediate starter. Veterans Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor are penciled in as their respective starters currently, but both teams seem likely to take a developmental prospect in the draft.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 overall pick and the Chargers are set to pick sixth. Since Burrow figures to go No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins and Chargers may be left to pick between Tagovailoa, Herbert and Love.

Provided Love gets past them, the Saints, Packers, Raiders and Colts are all logical potential landing spots for Love.

The Saints and Packers are returning longtime starters Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, but Brees is 41 and Rodgers is 36, so it may be time to start looking toward the future. At the same time, the Saints and Packers are Super Bowl contenders, so they may want to take someone who can contribute immediately in the first round.

New Orleans owns the No. 24 overall pick and Green Bay is set to pick 30th. The Packers have a history of success when it comes to selecting quarterbacks in the first round despite already having an established starter in place, as they took Rodgers 24th overall in 2005 despite already having Brett Favre.

The Raiders own two first-round picks at Nos. 12 and 19, and it remains unclear if Derek Carr is the long-term answer at quarterback, so Love could be an option with one of those picks.

The only team mentioned by Rapoport that doesn't have a first-round pick is the Colts, although they own the Nos. 34 and 44 picks in the second round, meaning they could trade up or take Love if he falls out of the first round.

Indy signed veteran Philip Rivers as a short-term starter, but Jacoby Brissett is still on the roster as well, so the quarterback room would get pretty crowded if Love joins it as well.

Love will hear his name called at some point during the 2020 NFL draft, which will run from April 23-25.