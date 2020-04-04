Every NFL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing This OffseasonApril 4, 2020
Every NFL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing This Offseason
Free agency is a happy time when fans clamor for their favorite team's next signing. Everyone will be a huge help, and nothing could go wrong. Hope springs eternal.
Well, the free-agent period can be helpful, but it can also be harmful to an organization's long-term plan.
Failed acquisitions emerge over the following year(s). Once-heralded arrivals will be shown the door with little to no fanfare. They're as inevitable as Thanos gathering the Infinity Stones.
"Worst" is a relative term that works in relation to positional market price while also looking at specific team situations. Right now, every move seemingly makes sense on some level, but they won't all work out. Teams will downright regret a few of this offseason's signings.
Those parameters will define what each franchise's worst free-agent acquisition really is.
Arizona Cardinals: DT Jordan Phillips
The term "contract year" is often used as a negative.
Technically, a contract year is the final year of a player's deal. As such, he plays for his next contract. The negative bent stems from those who exceed expectations during those years when their next season isn't guaranteed.
Jordan Phillips finally emerged last season with the Buffalo Bills and set a career high with 9.5 sacks. An interior defender with the ability to collapse the pocket always carries a premium.
However, Phillips received the lowest pass-rushing grade of his career in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The 27-year-old's consistency and overall effectiveness remain in question.
Yet the Arizona Cardinals signed Phillips to a three-year, $30 million contract, and they may never see the same production the 341-pound defensive lineman provided to warrant his lucrative deal.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Todd Gurley
The Atlanta Falcons' signing of running back Todd Gurley centers around the unknown.
Gurley agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons less than 24 hours after his dismissal from the Los Angeles Rams.
Three factors played into his release. First, the organization didn't want his eight-figure salary-cap hit over the next four seasons. Second, his long-term prognosis with what may be a degenerative knee is concerning. Finally, the 2015 first-round pick posted the lowest rushing total of his career (857 yards) last season.
The Falcons needn't worry about the first factor, though Gurley signed a more lucrative short-term deal this offseason than any running back not on a tag designation or named Melvin Gordon or Austin Ekeler. Still, the two other issues haven't changed.
Atlanta made a rather significant investment in someone it doesn't know can still be a lead back.
Baltimore Ravens: DE Derek Wolfe
The Baltimore Ravens are so well run it's hard to peg any of their additions as potentially bad moves. Derek Wolfe gets this slot because of what the Ravens didn't accomplish.
Originally, Baltimore agreed to terms with defensive lineman Michael Brockers. However, concerns over a potential ankle issue arose from a third-party doctor.
Brockers eventually re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Ravens chose Derek Wolfe to be his replacement. Wolfe is a bargain at $3 million (additional $3 million in incentives) for the 2020 campaign, especially since he's coming off a career year with seven sacks. At the same time, the 30-year-old wasn't Baltimore's first choice.
Wolfe's inclusion among "worst signings" is a fine line to walk, but Baltimore did well with the rest of its offseason acquisitions.
Buffalo Bills: DE Mario Addison
The Buffalo Bills are all-in to win now, and this offseason's moves show a willingness to sacrifice some of the future for the chance to finally topple the New England Patriots' two decades-long AFC East reign.
General manager Brandon Beane traded first-, fifth- and sixth-round draft picks this year, as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick, for wide receiver Stefon Diggs (and a 2020 seventh-round pick).
The team also invested $30 million in Mario Addison, who will turn 33 before the start of the upcoming campaign. Addison accumulated 39 sacks over the last four seasons and will take some pressure off Jerry Hughes.
However, the Bills already had two defensive ends on the roster worth $9.5 million or more in salary-cap hits. They now have $29.25 million wrapped up in Addison, Hughes and Trent Murphy for the 2020 campaign.
Carolina Panthers: WR Robby Anderson
The Carolina Panthers' offseason plan is all over the board.
Teddy Bridgewater's acquisition is smart because the quarterback will help establish a new culture while simultaneously not preventing the franchise from addressing the position a year from now if things don't go well.
However, general manager Marty Hurney decided to spend a significant chunk of available salary-cap space on wide receiver Robby Anderson.
Anderson is a quality performer and excellent deep threat, but he became the only non-Pro Bowl wide receiver to sign a deal worth $10 million or more annually this offseason. The 26-year-old is now in the same company as Amari Cooper, A.J. Green and Larry Fitzgerald.
A cultural shift can be difficult, and the right people are needed to set the tone. Anderson's addition is suspect considering his past history, even though he has a prior relationship with new head coach Matt Rhule.
Chicago Bears: TE Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham's worth to the Chicago Bears superseded his actual worth since he's not the same player he once was.
The Bears signed the 33-year-old tight end to a two-year, $16 million deal. Graham's contract made him the third-highest paid tight end on the market behind Austin Hooper, the best available option, and Hunter Henry, whom the Los Angeles Chargers franchised.
The only way this works out in the Bears' favor is if Graham is the same player for an entire season as the one who showed up in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I know what player I am and I know what I can do," Graham told reporters. "I think I was able to show a little bit of that in the playoffs with some of the opportunities I was given."
If not, the Bears should realize their mistake, cut him and save $7 million toward the 2021 salary cap.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB Trae Waynes
The Cincinnati Bengals made their secondary a priority this offseason with the signings of Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell.
Waynes is the key to everything after signing a three-year, $42 million deal.
The 27-year-old defensive back automatically slots opposite William Jackson III, and a heavy emphasis will be placed on Waynes' man-cover skills. The final point is significant, because the 2015 first-round pick struggles in zone coverage.
According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, Waynes allowed a 91 quarterback rating and a 62 completion percentage into his coverage over his career. The Bengals play more man coverage than the Vikings did, though.
Waynes is now the NFL's sixth-highest paid corner on an annual basis. If he can't lock up another team's receiver on a consistent basis, his contract will be considered one of the league's worst.
Cleveland Browns: TE Austin Hooper
The Cleveland Browns look like they know what they're doing under the new leadership of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, with only one asterisk.
Cleveland prioritized the best available tight end on the market, Austin Hooper.
The two-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $42 million deal. By 2022, he will be the game's highest-paid tight end, and questions arise based on that valuation.
"The tight ends that are worth the top money are the guys that can split out by themselves on the backside of 3-by-1s and win. Hooper is not that," an anonymous NFL evaluator told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Dallas Cowboys: K Greg Zuerlein
Three years ago, Greg Zuerlein earned the status of being called the best kicker in the game. The man known as Legatron was named first-team All-Pro for his 2017 effort. His performance declined during the subsequent two seasons, though.
All kickers are prone to losing their swing. The question is whether they can bounce back for any period of time after dealing with a loss in confidence. Last season, Zuerlein converted a career-low 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. He missed eight kicks over 40 yards.
The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, seemed to find an answer to their kicker woes late in the 2019 campaign.
Kai Forbath converted all 10 field-goal attempts in his three games with the team. The Cowboys responded by re-signing Forbath to a one-year, $1.18 million contract extension—which makes signing Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal even more perplexing.
Denver Broncos: RB Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos had no need for another running back, but the team signed Melvin Gordon anyway.
"The discussions we had with it, we thought it was important to have two really good backs," general John Elway said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "In landing Melvin [Gordon], we thought it was a good combination with Phillip [Lindsay]."
The approach is perplexing since Gordon didn't actually provide the Chargers with much more than Royce Freeman did with the Broncos last season. The two-time Pro Bowl back managed 116 more rushing yards and averaged the same number per carry (3.8). Furthermore, Gordon played a full 16-game slate only once during his five-year career.
Yet the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract. Here's another way to look at it: Gordon signed the second-largest contract with the second-most guaranteed money ($13.5 million) of any running back this offseason.
Detroit Lions: OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai
The Detroit Lions were stuck in a difficult position. The team wanted to move on from right tackle Rick Wagner and his $11.9 million salary-cap hit while staring at a weak offensive tackle free-agent class.
The organization decided to eat $8.7 million in dead cap space and release Wagner. The franchise followed that decision by signing Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five-year, $50 million deal.
Vaitai is four years younger with the potential to be a long-term building block. Even so, he's never been a full-time starter, and the Lions will technically take a total salary-cap hit of $14.1 million this fall to switch from Wagner to Vaitai.
For comparison, the Lions will have more salary-cap space allotted to right tackle over the next two years ($24.5 million) than the Browns will after signing the top available free-agent tackle, Jack Conklin ($21 million).
Green Bay Packers: LB Christian Kirksey
The Green Bay Packers needed linebacker help even before the organization decided to let its leading tackler for the last three years, Blake Martinez, leave in free agency.
"I think the way they value the inside linebacker position, especially in that defense, it wasn't as valued as other places I guess in my opinion," Martinez told reporters.
The Packers did invest in the linebacker position, just not in Martinez.
Christian Kirksey signed a two-year, $16 million deal prior to the start of free agency. While needed, cheaper and originally drafted to play in Mike Pettine's defensive scheme with the Cleveland Browns, Kirksey has one major problem: He hasn't been healthy. The 27-year-old played in only nine games the last two seasons because of hamstring and chest (labrum) injuries.
Additionally, Kirksey is a traditional Will backer, and the Packers have yet to address Mike backer.
Houston Texans: WR Randall Cobb
Everyone, please try to forget the fact that the Houston Texans traded four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Even with that reality factored out of the equation, the Texans' decision to sign Randall Cobb to a three-year, $27 million contract is head-scratching.
Cobb is a solid performer, but he's primarily a possession receiver working mostly out of the slot.
At $9 million annually, Larry Fitzgerald, who signed a one-year, $11.5 million deal this offseason, is the only receiver who worked out of the slot more last season with a higher contractual valuation.
Fitzgerald is an all-time great, who snagged 69 or more receptions in each of the last five seasons. Cobb hasn't had that many catches in a season since 2015.
Indianapolis Colts: OT Anthony Castonzo
Anthony Castonzo is the veteran anchor for the league's best offensive line. That doesn't automatically make him an elite offensive tackle, but the Indianapolis Colts will pay him like one.
At $16.5 million on average over the next two seasons, Castonzo is now tied as the league's second-highest-paid lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders' Trent Brown.
Castonzo turns 32 this summer and contemplated retirement. He's never been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. He's a reliable left tackle, but he must be better than that to validate his new contract.
"When my body was way ahead of where it was last year and I kinda saw the potential to play significantly better this year than I did last year, I got really excited at that opportunity," Castonzo said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "That was when I told the Colts that I'd be coming back."
Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Joe Schobert
Joe Schobert was the only defender to amass 130-plus total tackles, nine defended passes and four interceptions last season.
He earned the five-year, $53.75 million deal the Jacksonville Jaguars offered.
Here's the problem: The Jaguars moved on from Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus this offseason, and Schobert isn't nearly as effective if he's not protected by a solid defensive line. He struggles to take on blocks and will get caught in the wash.
This job now falls to Abry Jones and Taven Bryan to keep Schobert clean and allow him to work in space. How those defensive linemen perform will dictate Schobert's overall effectiveness and value.
His salary-cap hit doesn't rise over $9.9 million until the 2022 campaign. Either he's worth the deal by then or the Jags can release the linebacker and save $4.45 million.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Demarcus Robinson
The Kansas City Chiefs own an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, and the front office isn't entirely happy with the situation.
According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach "wants to add more premium targets" for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Really?
The team's wide receiver room already consists of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins, who recently restructured his contract to stay with the team. The Chiefs re-signed Demarcus Robinson too.
Robinson's retention at $2.3 million makes little sense. The franchise had little financial availability to make any free-agent moves, and the 25-year-old finished fifth on the team in receiving yards last season. And Veach apparently plans to draft another option or two.
Any expenditure on a fourth wide receiver when a cheaper alternative can be found in a loaded draft class is counterproductive.
Las Vegas Raiders: QB Marcus Mariota
The Las Vegas Raiders' signing of quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million contract will likely end in one of two ways: Either Jon Gruden and Derek Carr will be continually asked about Mariota's status on the roster and create a rift, or Mariota takes over for Carr as some point during the length of the contract.
As the situation currently stands, Mariota is one of the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterbacks.
"My priority going into free agency was to be a part of a team that I felt could bring out the best in me," Mariota said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Whatever happens, whatever comes of that, I'm ready for."
The Raiders organization won't admit it publicly, but Gruden and Co. created a combustible situation with an almost inevitable upcoming competition between the two quarterbacks. Carr and Mariota are consummate professionals, but both will want to start.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Linval Joseph
The Los Angeles Chargers operated efficiently this offseason by trading for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, retaining tight end Hunter Henry with the franchise tag and signing right tackle Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. at excellent market values.
Linval Joseph's addition is the only somewhat questionable one. At one point, he was the game's best nose tackle. The Chargers have been soft up the middle defensively for years, and Joseph is the type of physical presence the unit needed.
However, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman turns 32 later this year and isn't the same dominant force at the point of attack he once was. Considering Joseph signed a two-year, $17 million deal, the Chargers could have gotten a similar role player at a cheaper cost in Dontari Poe, Danny Shelton, Beau Allen or Andrew Billings.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Leonard Floyd
The Los Angeles Rams hope lightning strikes twice. A year ago, the organization re-signed Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year, prove-it deal, and he rewarded the franchise with 11.5 sacks.
Leonard Floyd is another first-round castoff. The 2016 ninth overall pick is athletic and gives consistent effort. His lanky frame (6'5", 240 lbs) creates some problems at the point of attack, but he's never been highly productive. In fact, Floyd's sack production declined in each of his four seasons.
The issue isn't with taking a flyer on him; it's that the investment isn't representative of the player's worth.
Fowler signed a one-year, $12 million deal before last season, but he already established himself with the organization after being traded from Jacksonville. Floyd received a one-year, $10 million contract, which is on par with Mario Addison and Jamie Collins.
Miami Dolphins: OG Ereck Flowers
No one likely expected to read the following this offseason: Ereck Flowers signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Flowers resurrected his career as a guard with the Washington Redskins after being a miserable failure at left tackle for the New York Giants, who used the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft on him.
The 25-year-old finally realized some of his immense potential. He just needed a position switch to make it happen. But a potential problem exists if Flowers doesn't continue his recent upward trend since he's now being paid like a top guard.
By 2021, he will be the league's sixth-highest-paid guard (and he could rise up that list depending on what the Jacksonville Jaguars eventually do with Andrew Norwell's albatross of a contract). His annual salary is now greater than some of the league's best interior blockers.
Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce
The Minnesota Vikings needed to replace Linval Joseph in the middle of their defense after releasing the two-time Pro Bowl performer. The front office did so by signing Michael Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract.
Pierce is an excellent nose tackle and difficult to move off his spot. He regularly absorbs double-teams and allows the linebackers to work behind him.
There's one major hang-up with paying Pierce, especially when he's not involved with a team regimen: The 345-pound lineman's weight should be a significant concern.
Last summer, the Ravens pulled him off the field for lack of conditioning, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
"He's not ready to practice from a safety standpoint and for his own health," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the time.
The Vikings paid a hefty sum for a potential weighty issue.
New England Patriots: S Devin McCourty
The New England Patriots organization sits at a crossroads. A 20-year dynasty hangs in the balance after Tom Brady's departure.
Where do the Patriots go from here? Will they remain the same competitive squad without a Hall of Fame quarterback? Or will the team start a natural regression and trend toward a rebuild?
If it's the latter, Devin McCourty's retention doesn't fit the plan.
"We'll all see that as a challenge," McCourty said, per NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell. "This season won't be like it was."
McCourty's inclusion isn't an indictment of the player; it's all about the organization's direction.
The three-time Super Bowl champion will turn 33 before the regular season, yet he signed a contract with the second-highest annual salary among safeties this offseason (two years, $23 million), including both Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, who received their respective team's franchise tag.
New Orleans Saints: OG Andrus Peat
The New Orleans Saints' decision to re-sign Andrus Peat is a problem.
The issue stems from signing Peat to a deal that makes his contract the third-richest in total value among guards. His five-year, $57.5 million contract makes him one of only three interior blockers counted among the league's 12 highest-paid offensive linemen.
Yes, Peat made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Also, the Saints place a heavy emphasis on interior play with Drew Brees as their quarterback. Both can be true while viewing Peat's re-signing as a poor decision.
The 26-year-old received the lowest grade of 41 qualifying guards over the last two years and allowed at least 20 total pressures in every season he's played, according to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson. Yet Peat's annual salary is now higher than far superior guards like Trai Turner, David DeCastro and Joel Bitonio.
New York Giants: DT Leonard Williams
Eventually, Leonard Williams will either play under this year's franchise tag or a long-term extension, depending on what the Giants ultimately do with the 25-year-old defensive lineman.
Neither is an enticing option.
Williams is a solid, young football player. However, he's not a consistently disruptive force. Top dollar is often reserved for three-down defenders who can play the run and collapse the pocket on a consistent basis.
This is not to say Williams is a bad player. He's not.
He is also not on the same level as the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan, Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox and Houston Texans' J.J. Watt—which the 2015 first-round pick will be from a financial perspective if he signs the $17.04 million franchise tag.
The Giants are taking a risk in hopes of Williams finally realizing his full potential and becoming a dominant force.
New York Jets: George Fant
The New York Jets voluntarily chose to sign George Fant to a three-year, $30 million deal without even knowing whether he can be a long-term starter.
"Fant is really like a developmental tackle," an anonymous executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "I don't think their line is fixed at all."
The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported the Jets' "current plan" is to select an offensive tackle once they're on the board with this year's 11th overall pick. Sources also told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller the Jets will select an offensive lineman with their first draft pick.
Basically, Fant is an expensive insurance policy just in case the Jets don't land their preferred prospect.
If the 27-year-old doesn't become a full-time starter, his $7.25 million salary-cap hit will make him, by far, the league's highest-paid backup lineman.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Javon Hargrave
The Philadelphia Eagles made two splashy moves this offseason when they signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million deal and traded for cornerback Darius Slay.
Since this discussion centers around the worst free-agent signings—with the rest of the Eagles' acquisitions being much smaller, prove it-type deals—Hargrave is listed by default because his acquisition has the most potential to backfire.
From a financial perspective, he received the second-most lucrative deal among available defensive tackles this offseason. His value won't come into focus until next year, though, as the 27-year-old's salary-cap hit escalates to $15.2 and $15.45 million during the 2021 and '21 campaigns.
At that point, Hargrave will be paid like a top-five to -seven defensive tackle. How he performs in the coming season will dictate whether that's a good value.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Bud Dupree
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a decision to make, and they made the wrong one.
The team had two key defensive performers about to enter free agency with the financial wiggle room to retain only one. The organization decided to place the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree while letting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave leave.
While Hargrave received a hefty sum, as discussed earlier, he's still a better player and will make significantly less next season than Dupree. The franchise tag will cost the Steelers $15.83 million unless the front office and Dupree reach a new long-term agreement.
The main problem is banking on Dupree to be a potential long-term building block after his breakout 2019 campaign. Last season's sack production (11.5) is skewed quite a bit since he ranked 70th among edge defenders in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco 49ers: FS Jimmie Ward
The San Francisco 49ers weren't willing to give up on Jimmie Ward, and the team's persistence finally paid off during the 2019 campaign.
He graded as the league's sixth-best safety last season, per Pro Football Focus. The 2014 first-round pick finally found a home at free safety in Robert Saleh's defense.
Accordingly, Ward signed the sixth-richest contract this offseason with a $9.5 million annual salary. Two potential problems could arise, though.
First, Ward is coming off a career year after multiple subpar seasons. Some regression should be expected, especially without his secondary coach in the mix. (Joe Woods left the 49ers after last season to be the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator.) How Ward continues to perform after this coaching change has yet to be seen.
If he maintains his level of play, his re-signing will be lauded. If not, it will be considered an overpay.
Seattle Seahawks: TE Greg Olsen
The Seattle Seahawks were determined to upgrade at tight end this offseason after Will Dissly's back-to-back season-ending injuries. A decision based on need can reek of desperation, though.
The Seahawks jumped at the opportunity to sign veteran tight end Greg Olsen prior to the start of the new league year, and the team may have priced itself out of the market a little by making the early move.
Olsen agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal. Only three tight ends made more this offseason, and two of them should have because they're in the prime of their careers. Jimmy Graham is another story that was touched upon earlier.
The 35-year-old Olsen can still play and contribute, but he's a one-dimensional performer at this point in his career with a significant injury history. He hasn't played a full season since 2016.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh is still being paid like he's the Suh of old. However, he hasn't made a Pro Bowl or made an All-Pro team since the 2016 campaign. Even so, he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million deal.
With only $14.37 million of remaining salary-cap space, the Buccaneers didn't need to splurge on the 33-year-old defensive tackle. The team already re-signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches and could have further addressed defensive tackle in the draft.
The Atlanta Falcons selected guard Chris Lindstrom with last year's 14th overall pick, the same selection Tampa owns in this year's draft. Lindstrom held a $2.66 million cap hit as a rookie. The Buccaneers could have saved over $5 million and gotten younger along the defensive interior instead of bringing Suh back.
The organization had to make sure that No. 1 run defense came back intact for all of the good it did last season.
Tennessee Titans: EDGE Vic Beasley
Vic Beasley has been a good NFL player for exactly one season.
During the 2016 campaign, he became a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro when he led the NFL with 15.5 sacks. However, the 27-year-old produced only 22 combined sacks through his other four seasons.
He experienced a slight uptick in production last season with eight sacks, though those numbers aren't as impressive as his new one-year, fully guaranteed $9.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans indicates.
According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley was one of six edge defenders last season with 300 or more pass-rushing snaps and a pass-rush win rate below 10 percent.
The Titans needed a bookend opposite Harold Landry. At the same time, the organization sunk a lot of guaranteed dollars into a lackluster pass-rusher.
Washington Redskins: RB Peyton Barber
Did the Washington Redskins really need another running back?
Prior to Peyton Barber's signing, the team already had Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Bryce Love on the roster. Granted, Peterson is 35 years old, and the other two have injury history.
But a fourth back with starting experience seems like overkill, especially since significant problem areas can be found within Washington's offense.
Barber's two-year, $3 million deal isn't prohibitive, but the organization still hasn't addressed tight end or left tackle. Those two positions seem far more pressing than a fourth running back.
To be fair, Washington hasn't added any significant pieces, aside from cornerback Kendall Fuller, and most of those signed are to team-friendly contracts. The Barber addition just seems a little out of place on a team in the middle of a major changeover after last season's 3-13 campaign.