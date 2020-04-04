Every NFL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing This Offseason

0 of 32

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free agency is a happy time when fans clamor for their favorite team's next signing. Everyone will be a huge help, and nothing could go wrong. Hope springs eternal.

Well, the free-agent period can be helpful, but it can also be harmful to an organization's long-term plan.

Failed acquisitions emerge over the following year(s). Once-heralded arrivals will be shown the door with little to no fanfare. They're as inevitable as Thanos gathering the Infinity Stones.

"Worst" is a relative term that works in relation to positional market price while also looking at specific team situations. Right now, every move seemingly makes sense on some level, but they won't all work out. Teams will downright regret a few of this offseason's signings.

Those parameters will define what each franchise's worst free-agent acquisition really is.