NHL Draft 2020: Predictions for Alexis Lafreniere, Top Wing Prospects

Canadian left winger Alexis Lafreniere is in line to buck a recent trend at the top of the NHL draft.

Since 2013, the No. 1 overall pick has been either a center or defenseman, but that should change with the selection of the 18-year-old in 2020.

If that occurs, he would be first left winger to go first overall since Taylor Hall was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010.

Lafreniere could be joined in the Top 10 by a few other wingers, including the Swedish pair of Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.

Predictions for Top Wing Prospects

Alexis Lafreniere

By all accounts, Lafreniere is the front-runner to be chosen first overall.

ESPN.com's Chris Peters has the 18-year-old landing with the Detroit Red Wings in his latest mock draft, and he noted that Lafreniere would instantly make the roster better.

"They have needs at all positions, and adding an elite winger like Lafreniere makes them better the day he's picked. Lafreniere does all of the little things well, has tremendous skill and plays with edge," Peters said.

The Red Wings are the most likely landing spot right now since they hold the worst record in the NHL regular-season standings.

However, Detroit is not guaranteed to land the No. 1 pick since the team with the worst point total has won the draft lottery twice in the last five years.

If Lafreniere does not end up with Detroit, the Ottawa Senators are the most likely destination since they own their natural first-round pick and the one that belongs to the San Jose Sharks.

In his two seasons with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Lafreniere has 217 points.

He produced 35 goals and 77 assists this season after earning 37 tallies and 68 helpers in the previous campaign.

Because of his high point volume and skill around the net, Lafreniere seems like an easy option at the top of the draft.

Prediction: No. 1 overall

Lucas Raymond

Raymond has developed into one of the top wingers in the draft class by moving up the ranks at Swedish side Frolunda.

The 18-year-old impressed last season with Frolunda's under-20 side by scoring 13 goals and handing out 45 assists.

The Athletic's Corey Pronman ranked Raymond as his seventh-best prospect at the end of January, but he has the potential to land in the top five.

"With the puck he’s the most dangerous player in the draft, with a combination of skill, vision and overall IQ that nobody else can match from this group," Pronman said.



Once Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle are chosen, Raymond could be at the forefront of the next wave of prospects.

He will be in competition with Holtz, Jamie Drysdale and Marco Rossi for the No. 4 selection, which would belong to the Los Angeles Kings if the draft lottery goes to chalk.

The Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres could all be in the mix for Raymond as well if he drops outside the top five.

Prediction: No. 5 overall.

Alexander Holtz

Holtz has followed a similar path as Raymond with Djurgardens IF in Sweden.

In 35 games with the senior team, Holtz produced nine goals, seven assists and a plus-minus of 12.

A year ago with Djurgardens' under-20 side, the 18-year-old earned 30 goals and 17 assists over 38 appearances.

While his scoring ability is his top asset, Pronman noted he has other qualities that will be intriguing at the top part of the lottery.

"Holtz has a truly elite shot but can do so much more than just rip it," Pronman wrote. "His hands are elite, and he can embarrass defenders with his puck skills. He’s a very good passer. His vision isn’t as good as his scoring ability, but he can make tough plays at the pro level and doesn’t have tunnel vision."

Holtz's prowess in front of goal could be the deciding factor between him and the other prospects projected to land between No. 4 and No. 8.

The Devils may be an ideal landing spot for Holtz since he would get to partner with the team's young core and provide the Metropolitan Division side with scoring depth on the wing.

Prediction: No. 6 overall.

