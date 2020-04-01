NFL Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa & More

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Barring some unforeseen event before or during draft weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are probably going to make former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow appears to be close to a can't-miss prospect. He has adequate size (6'3", 221 lbs), a strong drive and is coming off perhaps the best quarterback season in college football history. Burrow passed for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2019. He also went undefeated, led LSU to a national title and won the Heisman Trophy.

It will shock exactly no one if Burrow is the No. 1 pick. What could be surprising is the quarterback taken after him.

Heading into the predraft process, it appeared that Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be the second quarterback drafted—if he could ease health concerns. He too won a national championship and has a bigger catalog of high-end game tape on his resume. However, he also suffered a broken and dislocated hip in 2019, making health a major concern.

With teams unable to work out or meet with Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert could overtake him as the second quarterback off the board.

"I'm hearing multiple teams prefer Justin Herbert to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa because of injuries and the unknown," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller said.

While it's not too shocking to think that some teams view Herbert as a safer option, it's not like he doesn't come with his own risks. Though physically talented, he lacked consistency and big-game brilliance at the collegiate level.

"Herbert has a high ceiling and is the most physically gifted quarterback in the draft, but he doesn't have as many "wow" plays as expected for someone with his traits, experience and potential," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

If health was out of the equation, Tagovailoa would probably be a clear choice over Herbert for most teams—and perhaps the choice over one-year wonder Burrow too.

According to Tagovailoa's representatives, health won't be a factor.

"Steinberg Sports & Entertainment president and COO Chris Cabott, whose firm represents Tagovailoa, told Yahoo Sports that 'Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions.”—not a rumor, but I think relevant,'" Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports wrote.

Of course, teams aren't simply going to take the word of a player's representatives when the future of the franchise could be on the line. There's a very real chance that Herbert goes before Tagovailoa on draft night.

Are Raiders in on Herbert?

Of the teams that could be interested in Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders would seem to be low on the list. They have Derek Carr under contract through 2022 and added Marcus Mariota as depth/competition in free agency.

However, the Raiders recently met with Herbert via FaceTime, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and the could be in the market for a quarterback on draft day.

"They are very much going to be in the quarterback mix. At least as far as exploring potential options," Rapoport wrote.

While chasing a quarterback may not be the No. 1 plan for Las Vegas, it could become one if head coach Jon Gruden falls in love with a prospect like Herbert—or Tagovailoa or Utah State's Jordan Love, for that matter.

"He loves quarterbacks and thinks he can get the best out of all of them," one NFL scout told Miller. "Would it surprise me if he fell in love with Jordan Love or Justin Herbert and made a move to get them? Not one bit."

At the very least, the Raiders will be a team to keep an eye on as the draft unfolds.

Isaiah Simmons Trending as a Top-Five Pick

While multiple quarterbacks could go in the top five on opening night, there is a growing belief that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going to be a top-five selection as well. According to Miller, the New York Giants could be an option at No. 4.

"As mock drafts begin to come together, many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall," Miller wrote. "One scout said: 'They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle.'"

If the Giants don't take Simmons at No. 4, there's a good chance he goes at five—especially if the Washington Redskins trade down from two and allow the Miami Dolphins to come up for their quarterback.

"The more people I talk to, the more I strongly believe that Washington is open to moving out of this pick, and maybe even slightly motivated," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote. "And that's not a slight on Chase Young, but I continue to hear they've fallen in love with Isaiah Simmons."

Young has widely been viewed as one of the two best prospects in this draft, along with Burrow. However, it would make a lot of sense for Washington to pass on Young if it is completely sold on Simmons.

An ideal scenario would have Miami parting with multiple first-round picks to move up from five to two and to grab the quarterback of its choice. Either The Detroit Lions (No. 3) or the Giants would then grab Young, giving Washington a fair shot of still landing Simmons.

Alternatively, the Redskins may be able to trade back so that Detroit could land Young, adding some extra draft capital and guaranteeing themselves a shot at Simmons at three.