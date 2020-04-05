2020 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake Up the Top 10

10 of 10

The Trade: Browns send No. 10 pick to Eagles for pick Nos. 21, 53 and 2021 second-round pick

The Selection: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Both the Browns and Eagles are among the league's most trade-happy organizations. And with the Eagles having a massive hole at wideout, it wouldn't be a shock to see them target arguably the best receiver in the class, assuming CeeDee Lamb escapes the top nine selections.

He would instantly be the team's No. 1 receiver and give Carson Wentz a legitimate weapon on the outside. And while the cost would be two second-round picks, Philadelphia's roster doesn't have many other holes.

As for the Browns, they could drop to pick No. 21, where they would ideally grab one of the best remaining offensive tackles. One name that makes a lot of sense is Ezra Cleveland from Boise State, who tested as an elite athlete at the NFL combine. In the back half of the first round, Cleveland could be a value pick.

From there, the Browns could use their four Day 2 selections to continue to build their defense, especially in the secondary. For a team that is still a year or two away from competing in the AFC, this would allow it to continue to rebuild its depth on both sides of the ball.