NFL Mulling 'Several Options' for Prospects to Participate in 2020 Draft

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft is no longer taking place in Las Vegas, as Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported on March 21, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But the league is not giving up on giving draftees the best possible experience.

The Associated Press' Barry Wilner shared a letter sent by NFL Vice President Troy Vincent to prospects, though Vincent asked for recipients to keep the invitation private:

"We hope that you will start your NFL journey with us as part of the NFL family. At this time, we are working on the plan for draft. As you can imagine, it is a bit of a moving target with all that is going on.

"We are contemplating several options that we will be communicating to you once details are confirmed. We want to ensure that you and your family stay safe while we develop the best way to give you a great experience and highlight your accomplishments as you are drafted into the NFL."

"The NFL is not commenting publicly about what's in the works, but according to two individuals with knowledge of the discussions, the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time," Farmer wrote.

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed last week in a memo to teams that the draft will still take place from April 23 to April 25:

ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested the draft take place over seven nights:

Goodell ordered every NFL team to close its facilities until April 8 "with limited exceptions" but noted that business as usual can otherwise be conducted.

The predraft process has been altered in several ways, such as swapping FaceTime calls in for the usual in-person visits:

The NFL initially had elaborate plans for the 2020 draft:

Now, however, the execution of the draft seems just as uncertain as where prospects will land.