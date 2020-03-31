NFL Mulling 'Several Options' for Prospects to Participate in 2020 Draft

NFL Mulling 'Several Options' for Prospects to Participate in 2020 DraftMarch 31, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft is no longer taking place in Las Vegas, as Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported on March 21, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the league is not giving up on giving draftees the best possible experience.
The Associated Press' Barry Wilner shared a letter sent by NFL Vice President Troy Vincent to prospects, though Vincent asked for recipients to keep the invitation private:
"We hope that you will start your NFL journey with us as part of the NFL family. At this time, we are working on the plan for draft. As you can imagine, it is a bit of a moving target with all that is going on.
"We are contemplating several options that we will be communicating to you once details are confirmed. We want to ensure that you and your family stay safe while we develop the best way to give you a great experience and highlight your accomplishments as you are drafted into the NFL."
"The NFL is not commenting publicly about what's in the works, but according to two individuals with knowledge of the discussions, the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time," Farmer wrote.
Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed last week in a memo to teams that the draft will still take place from April 23 to April 25:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Goodell informed teams they “should be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to....communicate with other clubs and Draft headquarters.” https://t.co/iHaf5d8eJn
ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested the draft take place over seven nights:
Goodell ordered every NFL team to close its facilities until April 8 "with limited exceptions" but noted that business as usual can otherwise be conducted.
The predraft process has been altered in several ways, such as swapping FaceTime calls in for the usual in-person visits:
The NFL initially had elaborate plans for the 2020 draft:
Clark County Nevada @ClarkCountyNV
Here is an overview of the layout for the @NFLDraft in Las #Vegas. A Red Carpet stage will be set up on the lake in front of the @Bellagio right on the #LasVegas Strip. There will also be an area with an @NFL Draft theater, experience and viewing. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 https://t.co/ONZrXAoS30
Now, however, the execution of the draft seems just as uncertain as where prospects will land.
NFL Approves Playoff Expansion
Owners vote to add an extra playoff team per conference after the 2020 season (Rapoport)