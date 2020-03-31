Jacoby Brissett 'Wasn't Happy' Colts Signed Philip Rivers to $25M Contract

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts Frank Reich called Jacoby Brissett to inform him the team was signing Philip Rivers to presumably replace him as the starting quarterback.

"Obviously, he wasn't happy," Reich said of Brissett, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "But he's a good teammate and will handle it."

Brissett started 15 games for the team in 2019 after the surprising retirement of Andrew Luck but will likely return to a backup role in 2020 behind the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Reich called signing Rivers a "crazy, unique opportunity" for the team.

Coming off the bench is familiar territory Brissett, who backed up Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie with the New England Patriots in 2016. With Luck injured in 2017, Brissett started 15 games for the Colts after coming over in a trade, but he returned to the bench in 2018.

Though the 27-year-old totaled 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions last year, the offense was limited with him on the field, and he completed the third-fewest yards per attempt (6.6) among qualified signal-callers.

A banged-up receiving corps didn't help Brissett's cause, but Rivers could help open things up after topping 4,000 passing yards in 11 of the last 12 years.

There are also questions about Brissett's role on the team considering he holds a $21.4 million cap hit for 2020, per Spotrac. With Rivers making a reported $25 million, Indianapolis might be spending too much at the position.



The Colts can save $8.9 million if it releases Brissett.