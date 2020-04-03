The 20 Sweetest Swings in MLB History

0 of 20

Bill Chan/Associated Press

In baseball, a swing need not to be sweet to get results.

But if nothing else, a sweet swing is a good thing to be remembered by. So while we wait for the coronavirus crisis to blow over, we endeavored to rank the 20 sweetest swings in Major League Baseball history.

To be sure, exactly what makes a swing "sweet" is surely in the eye of the beholder. For us, it comes down to some combination of mechanical efficiency, fluidity and effortlessness.

The shortage—or, in many cases, utter lack—of video footage of old-timers required us to primarily set our sights on those who have come through MLB in the last few decades. As such, this is essentially a list of great swings for which there's readily available evidence of said greatness.

In any case, let's count 'em down.