Yannick Ngakoue Talks Jaguars Trade Rumors: 'It's Obvious My Time Is Up'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly heard from "multiple interested teams" about a potential trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has made it clear he wants out.

Ngakoue responded to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Tuesday that stated the Jags "won't give him away for little return" after using the franchise tag in mid-March:

The 25-year-old University of Maryland product previously made it clear he'd abandoned contract talks and wanted to continue his career with a new team.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," he wrote March 2 on Twitter. "Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

Ngakoue has been a critical piece of the Jaguars defense since the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He's recorded 122 total tackles, 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, two interceptions and two touchdowns across four years. He's also played in 63 of a possible 64 regular-season games.

Ngakoue tallied eight sacks in 15 appearances last season, and he received a solid 72 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He would have to sign his one-year franchise tender to get traded, which would give him a projected $17.8 million salary for 2020, per Spotrac.

Although it's unclear which teams have reached out to the Jags, there's no shortage of clubs looking for edge help. The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are among the potential fits on paper.