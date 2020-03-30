Agent: Tua Tagovailoa 'Fully Cleared,' Has No Restrictions After Hip Injury

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa continues to get positive news on his dislocated hip ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

"Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," Steinberg Sports & Entertainment president and COO Chris Cabott said of the former Alabama quarterback, per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain is also impressed with Tagovailoa's progress following the November surgery.

"I am extremely pleased," Cain said. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Tagovailoa has been rehabbing at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Alabama.

His prognosis has consistently been positive, with his CT scan three months after surgery reportedly coming back "as positive as possible," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The problem is NFL teams won't get a chance to fully evaluate him because of the travel restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The only opportunity organizations had to evaluate him was at the NFL combine in late February, removing any chance to see his improvement before the April draft. He was planning to showcase his ability during an April pro day but it was canceled.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on Get Up the quarterback planned to send teams video of him throwing.

The endorsements from his agents and doctors who have seen him could help quiet any concerns from organizations planning on selecting him early in the first round.