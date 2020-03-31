NHL Rumors: Latest Updates on Alexander Barabanov, Philip Broberg

Kevin Light/Getty Images

While the 2019-20 season stoppage has dramatically slowed the NHL news cycle, a couple of key international players have edged their way into the headlines.

The league has frozen all free-agent contracts for the current year, but teams are looking ahead to the 2020-21 campaign. One prized addition will be Russian standout Alexander Barabanov, who has attracted a ton of interest.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, more than 20 teams have reached out to the winger this season. The report said the 25-year-old and his agent, Dan Milstein, will begin interviewing teams this week.

Dreger also noted a move to the NHL isn't guaranteed. Still, a decision may end up arriving quickly anyway.

Lance Hornsby of the Toronto Sun pointed out the favorites are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes. Russian reporter Igor Eronko noted a local report said Barabanov, whom Eronko called a top-10 skater in the Kontinental Hockey League, will sign with Toronto.

A member of the Russian national team, Barabanov made his debut with the SKA Saint Petersburg in 2013-14. He moved into a regular role two years later and has since become a key player for the powerhouse club.

In 2018-19, he put together a career-best year with 17 goals, 29 assists and 46 points. This year, he tallied 11 goals and nine assists in 43 appearances before the KHL suspended play and later decided to cancel the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg teammate Artyom Zub, a defenseman, is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators, per Dreger.

But as the 24-year-old Zub and Barabanov have an opportunity to cross the ocean and play in the NHL next season, Philip Broberg won't be doing the same. Not yet, at least.

According to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, the Oilers have told the defenseman to stay in Europe. Edmonton selected the Swede with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft, but the organization is not rushing him over from his home country.

This past season, Broberg averaged 14 minutes in 45 appearances for Skelleftea in Sweden's top professional division. He provided one goal and seven assists.

"He didn't dominate offensively or defensively, but he held his own," Allan Mitchell of The Athletic said. "He would benefit from moving up the depth chart and from added power-play time."

While it's exciting when a top prospect joins the roster, Edmonton's plan for the teenager is understandable.

Rather than pushing him into a new environment, the Oilers want Broberg—who only turns 19 in June—to push for a larger role in a familiar spot. That way, his eventual transition won't require adapting to both heightened responsibility and different rules.

When the Oilers ultimately bring Broberg to North America, he'll likely start with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

