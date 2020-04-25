Daniel Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods/Associated Press

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

        

STRENGTHS

—Excels playing downhill versus the run; shows ability to disengage from blockers.

—Played deep and box safety in the Auburn defense. 

—Stays true to the “no one gets behind you" rule in zone coverage. 

—Shows range and speed in the Cover 2 defense. 

—Willing to come up and lay the wood on ball-carriers.

     

WEAKNESSES

—Needs to challenge receivers all the way through the catch. 

—Will struggle to man up with tight ends due to 5'10", 215-pound frame. 

—Can run himself out of plays and must take more disciplined angles.

—Limited agility in the open field. 

     

OVERALL 

Video Play Button

A squat safety who primarily worked in zone coverage, Thomas shows both range and thump when working in the secondary. His versatility makes him a candidate to share the backup responsibilities of box and deep safety. Thomas will need to contribute on special teams, but he shows promise with his speed and strength. 

      

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Patrick Chung/Khari Willis

Related

    Collin Johnson Scouting Report

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Collin Johnson Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags-Dolphins Talked Fournette Trade Back in March

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags-Dolphins Talked Fournette Trade Back in March

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Thomas Scouting Report

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Daniel Thomas Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report