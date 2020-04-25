Daniel Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Michael Woods/Associated Press

S Daniel Thomas, Auburn

STRENGTHS

—Excels playing downhill versus the run; shows ability to disengage from blockers.

—Played deep and box safety in the Auburn defense.

—Stays true to the “no one gets behind you" rule in zone coverage.

—Shows range and speed in the Cover 2 defense.

—Willing to come up and lay the wood on ball-carriers.

WEAKNESSES

—Needs to challenge receivers all the way through the catch.

—Will struggle to man up with tight ends due to 5'10", 215-pound frame.

—Can run himself out of plays and must take more disciplined angles.

—Limited agility in the open field.

OVERALL

A squat safety who primarily worked in zone coverage, Thomas shows both range and thump when working in the secondary. His versatility makes him a candidate to share the backup responsibilities of box and deep safety. Thomas will need to contribute on special teams, but he shows promise with his speed and strength.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Patrick Chung/Khari Willis