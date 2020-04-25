Jaylinn Hawkins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

California safety Jaylinn Hawkins (6) intercepts a pass for Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

S25 Jaylinn Hawkins, California

STRENGTHS

—Can challenge receivers and tight ends vertically for the ball.

—More ball production than most safeties; had 10 career interceptions, including six his junior year. 

—Ideal size and physical play for strong safety and special teams. 

—Eager to play toward the line of scrimmage. 

                

WEAKNESSES

—Tape looks slow; needs to use shorter, choppier steps when breaking down. 

—Tries to work around blockers too often. 

—Lacks range and long speed.

—Poor footwork working to the ball; leads to unsquare tackles and extra yards. 

            

OVERALL 

Hawkins has the necessary size for the position but lacks the athletic ability in short-area and long speed. His six interceptions in 2018 put his name on draft boards, but he was unable to follow up with similar production in 2019. Hawkins profiles as a backup safety and will have to contribute on special teams.

                   

Video Play Button

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Lucas/Gerod Holliman

