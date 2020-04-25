Brian Cole II NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II (32) reacts during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Mississippi St. in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

S21 Brian Cole II, Mississippi State

STRENGTHS

—Ideal height and weight for strong safety duties.

—Reacts aggressively to the football, in flight or on the ground.

—Loves to play against the run; explosive coming off the edge as a blitzer.

—Started his college career as a receiver at Michigan; shows good recognition of breaks in routes.

—His speed, physicality and aggression make him the perfect special teams player.

     

WEAKNESSES

—Only one full year of play at Mississippi State after an injury his junior year.

—Still a work in progress in coverage technique.

—Gives his man too much space in coverage and lacks recovery speed.

—Stiff lower body makes him a liability in man coverage.

     

OVERALL

Video Play Button

Once a Michigan receiver recruit turned JUCO safety, Cole was productive during his two years in the Mississippi State secondary. He'll most likely slot in as a strong safety and special teams player.

     

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Ronnie Harrison/Daniel Sorensen

Related

    NFL Draft Day 3 Notebook 📝

    Trent Williams trade was just right for the aggressive 49ers

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    NFL Draft Day 3 Notebook 📝

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Time for the Jaguars to Sign Cam Newton

    Jacksonville can't afford to wager that Minshew's magic will be sustainable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It's Time for the Jaguars to Sign Cam Newton

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Reviewing the Best Picks of This Year's Draft

    Not all of them came in the first round 👀

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Reviewing the Best Picks of This Year's Draft

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Nate Stanley Scouting Report

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Nate Stanley Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report