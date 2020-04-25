Josh Metellus NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

S15 Josh Metellus, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Does his best work in run support filling gaps and making stops.

—Eager to separate ball-carriers and receivers from the ball.

—Michigan-style hybrid safety who could play some linebacker as well.

—Great tackler with few misses on tape.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Too many mistakes in coverage.

—Limited range and depth at safety; will have to play in the box almost exclusively.

—Tape is slower than his 4.55-second 40-yard dash time.

—Can get eaten up by blockers near the line of scrimmage.

OVERALL

Metellus is an above-average safety in run support, but he made too many mistakes in coverage to be a high pick at safety. He could have a lot of value at nickel linebacker or hybrid safety while providing depth and special teams reps.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Dane Cruikshank/Clayton Geathers