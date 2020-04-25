Josh Metellus NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) celebrates a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

S15 Josh Metellus, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Does his best work in run support filling gaps and making stops.

—Eager to separate ball-carriers and receivers from the ball. 

—Michigan-style hybrid safety who could play some linebacker as well. 

—Great tackler with few misses on tape. 

WEAKNESSES

—Too many mistakes in coverage. 

—Limited range and depth at safety; will have to play in the box almost exclusively. 

—Tape is slower than his 4.55-second 40-yard dash time. 

—Can get eaten up by blockers near the line of scrimmage. 

           

OVERALL 

Metellus is an above-average safety in run support, but he made too many mistakes in coverage to be a high pick at safety. He could have a lot of value at nickel linebacker or hybrid safety while providing depth and special teams reps. 

              

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Dane Cruikshank/Clayton Geathers

