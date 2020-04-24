Jeremy Chinn NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 25: Safety Jeremy Chinn #22 from Southern Illinois of the North Team before the start of the 2020 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The Noth Team defeated the South Team 34 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

  

STRENGTHS

—Ideal size (6'3", 221 lbs) to cover tight ends in the NFL; could play some linebacker.

—Comes from a two-high safety defense with experience playing both deep and box safety. 

—Versatility to play both safety positions and slot corner; showed exceptional feet and cover ability at the Senior Bowl. 

—Comes down hill like a linebacker with the speed of a corner; doesn't miss tackles in space.

—Can click-and-close to break up passes and make tackles. 

   

WEAKNESSES

—Man-to-man coverage still needs to be developed. 

—Looks stiff on tape but looked fluid at the Senior Bowl and in testing. 

—Allows receivers to get too far into their routes before he runs with them; has good makeup speed, but that won't work in the NFL like it did in the FCS. 

—Relies on being the most athletic person on the field. 

   

OVERALL 

Chinn came into the Senior Bowl with question marks about his position, but he quickly shut up anyone thinking he should switch to linebacker. In fact, he looked comfortable in man coverage and showed exceptional athletic ability, which was evident at the FCS level. Chinn can take time to develop his man coverage while making an impact right away against the run and in zone coverage.

   

GRADE: 87

PRO COMPARISON: Terrell Edmunds/Jaquiski Tartt

