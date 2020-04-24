Brandon Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

S Brandon Jones, Texas

STRENGTHS

—Four-year contributor at Texas who played everywhere from special teams to strong safety to lining up a ton in slot coverage during his senior season.

—Explosive, athletic safety who could play anywhere in an NFL secondary.

—Good, reliable, powerful tackler who made his name on special teams as a gunner.

—Showed his coverage chops in 2019 when asked to lock up in man coverage while playing from the nickel position.

—Intriguing height/weight/speed player who has coverage skills to make an immediate NFL impact as a cornerback, safety or nickel defender.

WEAKNESSES

—Missed the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine because of injuries.

—Doesn't have a natural position and may be in for a long developmental process.

—Lacks an elite trait that you fall in love with.

—Bounced off runners as a tackler and doesn't always have natural wrap-up skills.

OVERALL

Jones is an exciting prospect from an athletic standpoint, but he needs time to develop once he finds a home at one position. Texas moved him all over the defense, which may have been to his detriment. Jones' injury in the predraft circuit also didn't help with no pro days or workouts, but we like his chances to eventually break into a safety rotation.

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Devin McCourty/Jessie Bates III