Ashtyn Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

S Ashtyn Davis, California

STRENGTHS

—Former walk-on with track-star speed who shows up over the top as a free safety prospect.

—Range for days with awesome speed and an ability to track the ball to any corner of the field.

—Does a great job eliminating targets; blankets in coverage and erases receivers.

—Quick enough to handle slot coverage duties when asked to drop down and lock up in man coverage; has the speed to run with the best of the best.

—Speedy, quick, juiced-up receiver with awesome all-around athleticism; doesn't lack any trait that would aid him in coverage.

WEAKNESSES

—Injury limited his predraft process; was held out of Senior Bowl and didn't participate in the combine.

—One-trick pony as a free safety; doesn't offer positional versatility.

—Will come up to tackle but his angles and closing power aren't ideal; almost seems like he doesn't want to be doing it.

—Lean frame is not built for tackling or for physical coverage demands.

OVERALL

Davis is a true free safety with over-the-top coverage speed and big-time range. He isn't a modern, versatile safety prospect, but he has the overall athleticism to do a variety of tasks in coverage. Let him play single-high and he'll be at home given his true center fielder skills. If healthy, Davis is an immediate NFL starter.

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: Darnell Savage/Jimmie Ward