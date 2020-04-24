Ashtyn Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

California safety Ashtyn Davis (27) defends against Utah in the second half in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Ashtyn Davis, California

   

STRENGTHS

—Former walk-on with track-star speed who shows up over the top as a free safety prospect.

—Range for days with awesome speed and an ability to track the ball to any corner of the field.

—Does a great job eliminating targets; blankets in coverage and erases receivers. 

—Quick enough to handle slot coverage duties when asked to drop down and lock up in man coverage; has the speed to run with the best of the best.

—Speedy, quick, juiced-up receiver with awesome all-around athleticism; doesn't lack any trait that would aid him in coverage.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Injury limited his predraft process; was held out of Senior Bowl and didn't participate in the combine.

—One-trick pony as a free safety; doesn't offer positional versatility.

—Will come up to tackle but his angles and closing power aren't ideal; almost seems like he doesn't want to be doing it.

—Lean frame is not built for tackling or for physical coverage demands.

   

OVERALL

Davis is a true free safety with over-the-top coverage speed and big-time range. He isn't a modern, versatile safety prospect, but he has the overall athleticism to do a variety of tasks in coverage. Let him play single-high and he'll be at home given his true center fielder skills. If healthy, Davis is an immediate NFL starter.

  

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: Darnell Savage/Jimmie Ward

