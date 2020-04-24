Kyle Dugger NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Small-school standout who thrived against the best of the best at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

—Athletic, powerful player who can play any safety position; could also play linebacker and return punts.

—Explosive athlete who easily shows up on the field and on film.

—Big-time tackler who puts power behind his hits; ball-carriers don't stand a chance.

—Awesome athletic potential just waiting to be unlocked; scouts who interacted with him at Senior Bowl said he's a fantastic person who knows he needs to be coached and is ready to learn.

WEAKNESSES

—Level of competition was the lowest of any safety in the class.

—Ability to read and react in coverage is untested against NFL-caliber talent.

—Zone coverage will be a big learning curve for him against NFL speed and route combinations.

—Was on a different athletic level than everyone at Lenoir-Rhyne and everyone he faced in college; got by without instincts or awareness.

OVERALL

Dugger is a huge upside project with a low floor. Teams were lining up to try to unlock his potential after seeing him play during Senior Bowl week and looking at his athleticism and toughness. Dugger does need to develop, but his athletic profile suggests he can be great once he does get acclimated to the NFL.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Keanu Neal/Mark Barron