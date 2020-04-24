Xavier McKinney NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in College Station, Texas. McKinney was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Versatile safety who has played over the top, in the box and as a matchup man-coverage option.

—Has range over the top to play center field and take away deep routes.

—Active tackler who can impact the game as a blitzer.

—Elite in coverage with productive ball skills; has the ability not only to limit targets but is a great tackler when asked to bring down ball-carriers.

—Can match up in the slot and erase NFL-caliber wide receivers in man coverage.

—Used like a Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jamal Adams or Derwin James and projects to the NFL at either safety spot.

—A magnet to the football in coverage. 

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized height/weight/length prospect (6'0", 201 lbs, 30⅞" arms, 8⅝" hands).

—4.63-second 40-yard dash time is awful for his size and isn't indicative of his game speed, but will cause concern for teams with limited post-combine training.

—Can get caught staring into the backfield trying to read the quarterback, which causes his feet to stop moving.

   

OVERALL

McKinney is a modern safety prospect who blurs the line between free and strong safety. He can play in the box as well as he plays over the top, and he has the athleticism to match up in man coverage against tight ends or running backs. McKinney is an immediate NFL starter with Pro Bowl potential.

   

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Simmons/DeShon Elliott

